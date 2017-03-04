Girl’s hoops champions crowned

PLATTSBURGH — A 12-point comeback and a pair of decisive wins were part of Championship Friday, as three teams punched their tickets into state play with Section VII titles March 3.

The Moriah Vikings, Northern Adirondack Bobcats and Beekmantown Eagles all won their respective titles in Class D, C and B, with the Vikings and Bobcats winning their fourth straight titles and the Eagles, “exercising some demons,” on the Plattsburgh State Fieldhouse court.

Class D

For the third straight year, the Moriah Vikings and

met for the Class D sectional title.

Through the first half, it appeared the Beavers were headed to their first sectional title, holding a 19-9 lead heading into the second half.

The Vikings rebounded, whoever, outscoring Keene 16-10 in the third quarter and 12-4 over the final eight minutes to score a 37-33 victory and claim their fourth straight Class D title.

Hailee Calabrese was a big part of the fourth quarter, scoring five of the team’s 12 points, connecting on a big three-pointer and a pair of free throws in the final minutes to help seal the victory.

“I knew we had to make a shot and thankfully I made it,” Calabrese said. “I think it gave us momentum and we started to make some key shots at key times. It was relief when I made the foul shots. It means a lot and it feels really good to win this title for the fourth straight year.”

“That was really big in the game and it got us all going,” said Madison Olcott.

“The big three pointer got us going,” said head coach Steve Pelkey. “It think that was the moment when our kids thought we could get back into the game. The three was a big one and for her to step up and take that shot in that situation shows the confidence she has and the confidence we have in her.”

Pelkey said the team focused on playing their style of basketball over the last 16 minutes.

“We had to play our basketball in the second half,” Pelkey said. “I think we were very impatient in the first half and we had some trouble identifying what they were in at times and I don’t think we made them work on defense enough.”

“We knew we had to play them hard in the second half and put our heart into it, and I think we did,” Olcott said.

“Our high-low worked and Lilli got the ball into me quite a bit,” added Sprague.

The Vikings also had high praise for their opponent for the last three years in the final.

“Every year we both put the effort in to get the title,” Sprague said. “This was the last time we had a chance to play against Hanna and Elaina and it was fun.”

“It has been competitive but it is always fun,” said Olcott. “We have been fortunate to come out on top.”

“I thought they did a good job attacking in the second half, but we were able to adjust and stop them from running up and down the court,” added Pelkey.

Olcott scored 12 points to lead the Vikings, while Sprague added 11, Makayla Stockwell 4, Hailey Crossman 3 and Lillian Perry 2.

Hanna Whitney led the Beavers with 11 points, while Elaina Smith had 10 points and 21 rebounds as the duo of seniors played in their final game. Elly Smith added 10 points, as well, while Alyssa Summo scored 2.

The unranked (NYS Sportswriters) Vikings will next play at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 11, at Hudson Valley Community College against the winner of the Section II championship game between unranked Argyle and 3. North Warren.

Class C

A 25-10 opening half led the 22nd ranked Northern Adirondack Lady Bobcats to a 50-30 win in the Section VII/Class C championship game, winning their fourth straight sectional title and setting the stage for the Bobcats to earn their way to the NYSPHSAA Final Four for the third straight year.

Emily Peryea led the way for the Bobcats in the championship game, knocking down five three pointers as part of a 21 point night.

“When I am feeling, it just feels so good coming off my hand and they just start to fall,” said Peryea. “I was trying to get myself open and they trust me when I have a wide open shot and I know my teammates trust me.”

“I always tell the girls that we have to move the ball,” coach Scott Brooks said. “If we have three girls in double figures, we win every game. Throughout the year we have been able to consistently distribute the ball to other girls. In the last 5-6 games, Emily Peryea has been making some big plays.”

“Emily played awesome,” said Julianna Gardner. “When she is on she is just on. She has done this in the regular season and we were hoping she would have a day like this in the sectionals and we are so fortunate that came today.”

“She took them and she made them,” said Avery Lambert.

For the Bobcats, the fourth straight title was huge, especially for Gardner in her senior season.

“I am super excited about this. All the seniors were hoping to get the four in a row,” she said. “I know they can do this next season as well.”

“I just want to keep this going,” Lambert said. “I want to go back to Troy and I want to win.”

“It means a lot for the girls and it shows the hard work they have out in,” said Brooks.

The Bobcats will host 13. Madrid-Waddington in the regional semifinals Wednesday, March 8, at 6 p.m. at the Plattsburgh State Fieldhouse. The winner will take on the Section II champion. second ranked Meekel Academy, Saturday, March 11, at Hudson Valley Community College with a 12:45 p.m. tip time.

Class B

It was an inside-out game for the eighth-ranked Beekmantown Lady Eagles as they got Brooke Bjelko scoring early and Kenna Guynup capitalizing on the space given her as they scored a 58-42 win over the Northeastern Clinton Lady Cougars in the Class B championship game.

“I just wanted this so bad,” Brooke Bjelko said. “I knew I had Kenna if I could not get a look and the other guys. I knew I would get an open shot somewhere. I am so happy. I have waited my whole varsity career to get this and it is just so exciting.”

Bjelko scored 25 points in the game, including 10 points early in the opening quarter.

Kenna Guynup followed with 20 points, including connecting on a quartet of three-pointers.

“Me, Jordan and Alyssa had the chance to have open looks outside and when we were able to penetrate we could look back outside,” Guynup said. “Our offense really worked tonight.”

“It has developed throughout the year,” Bjelko said about her connection with Guynup. “We have worked on it so hard in practice that it has gotten us to where we are.”

“Our game plan was to try to get it into Brooke early in the game and then try to open up some other players,” head coach Greg Waters said. “We felt if we could get it into the post early, we would be in a good situation. Coach Duprey does a great job with position work and post-to-post passing. She deserves the credit on that. Once we got some of those baskets inside it open up the driving lanes. It gave her a little extra time to get the feet set.”

Guynup added her feelings about capturing the what seemed to be elusive sectional title.

“It has been five years since the last one we got,” she said. “I just wanted to go out my senior year with a bang and this helps to get us closer and closer to our goal.”

“They deserve it,” said Waters. “They have put in all the work and time since they were little girls in town ball and in AAU. It’s very sweet because they deserve this. We have had some demons on this court the past few years so it was nice to get rid of some of those.”

Jordanne Manney had 5 points for the Eagles, while Gabby Rowell added 4, Sierra Gowette 2 and Alyssa Waters 2.

The Cougars were able to outscore the Eagles in the second half, cutting a 29-point lead down to 14 before ending with a 16-point loss. Kya McComb showed the promise of coming years for NCCS, scoring 16 points to lead the team. Abbie Sample added 11 points, while Kayla Carder scored 6, Jazmin Lushia 2, Emily Boyea 2 and Gabrielle Dumas 1.

The Eagles will receive the bye in the state regional semifinal round and will host the winner of the Section II (4. Glens Falls v. 9. Tamarax) and Section X (25. ranked Canton) playoff game Saturday, March 11, at the Plattsburgh State Fieldhouse starting at noon. The winner will advance to the NYSPHSAA Class B final four at Hudson Valley Community College in Troy.