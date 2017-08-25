Golf tourney returns

ELIZABETHTOWN | The Linc Barton Memorial Golf Tournament is slated for Sept. 9 and 10 at the Cobble Hill Golf Course on Route 9.
The shotgun start will be at 9 a.m. on both days for the two-person scramble/best-ball flighted tournament.
