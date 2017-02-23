Gore Mt. to host NYSPHSAA Nordic championships

NORTH CREEK — The newly renovated cross country skiing complex at Gore Mountain will now be hosting the biggest event in high school Nordic much earlier than it may have thought.

In news announced today, the New York State Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHSAA) announced it has moved the Nordic ski championships from Bristol Mountain, located near Rochester, to Gore Mountain.

The event will take place Monday and Tuesday, Feb. 27-28.

“The decision to move the NYSPHSAA Nordic State Championships to Gore Mountain was based on conditions at Bristol Mountain that did not allow us to host a quality state championship event next week,” said Robert Zayas, NYSPHSAA Executive Director. “Bristol Mountain will continue to serve as the host of the

s and we are thankful that Gore has worked with us to move the Nordic Championships. While this is not ideal, it is always our goal to provide the best championship experience for our student-athletes in the safest environment and in the best possible venues.”

Zayas said the move became necessary because of unseasonably warm temperatures this week and an unfavorable long-range weather forecast for the area. This has only affected the Nordic course and will not affect the Alpine course, which still has fresh snow and the ability to provide the Alpine skiers a top rate championship course.

The schedule of events remains the same at both locations:

Monday Feb. 27

Alpine (Bristol) — 10 a.m. Girls 1st run, followed by Boys 1st run; 1 p.m. Girls 2nd run, followed by Boys 2nd run

Nordic (Gore) — 10 a.m. Girls Individual Race 7.5k Classic; 11:15 a.m. Boys Individual Race 7.5k Classic

Tuesday, Feb. 28

Alpine (Bristol) — 10 a.m. Girls 1st run, followed by Boys 1st run; 1 p.m. Girls 2nd run, followed by Boys 2nd run

Nordic (Gore) — 10 a.m. Girls Skating Relay 3-by-3; 11:15 a.m. Boys Skating Relay 3-by-3.