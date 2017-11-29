Graney surprised in reaching 1,000-point milestone

× Expand Photo by Jill Lobdell Ticonderoga’s Evan Graney scored his 1,000-th career point against Moriah at the annual Alzheimer’s Awareness Tournament Nov. 25. Graney became the 75th boys player to reach the mark in Section VII.

PORT HENRY | Michael Graney drove to the basket for the Ticonderoga Sentinels, scoring the hoop and drawing a foul at the same time Nov. 25.

As he got ready to go to the foul line to attempt the three-point play, coach Joe Defayette called a timeout.

“I thought that was rather strange,” Graney said. “Then I saw him go for the microphone.”

“I think it all started becoming clear to everyone what was happening when I gabbed the mic,” Defayette said, soon after announcing Graney had scored his 1,000-th career point, becoming the 75th Section VII boy to reach the mark.

“It’s special,” Graney said. “It shows all the hard work paid off, but this is more about the program and what we have been able to accomplish together because I would not have been able to do what I have done without my teammates and without them, this would not be as special.”

Defayette agreed, adding his point guard has been the main cog in the program.

“He has meant a ton to this program and it goes way beyond the points he has scored,” he said. “He is our floor general, a leader who other players look up to, he always volunteers to help and always works very hard and encourages others to do the same. He goes about everything in the right way and shows others how things should be done.”

ALZHEIMER'S TOURNAMENTS

Graney scored his historic bucket in the championship game of the boy’s Alzheimer’s Awareness Tournament held at Moriah Central School Nov. 25, where Graney and the Sentinels dropped a 67-51 score against host and defending state champions Moriah.

Graney ended with 29 points, while Colton Huestis added 11, Ethan Thompson 4, Mike DuShane 4 and Ethan Thompson 4.

For the Vikings, defending Class D Player of the Year Dylan Trombley finished with 19 points, while Joey Stahl scored 16, Braden Swan 14, Jerin Sargent 12, Owen Fleury 4 and Jay Strieble 2.

On the opening day of the tournament, the Sentinels scored a 79-56 win over AuSable Valley, with Huestis scoring 23 points and Graney adding 19. Moriah scored a 76-53 win over Plattsburgh High, as Stahl scored 24 points and Trombley added 21.

In the girl’s tournament held Nov. 20-21, the Moriah Lady Vikings went 2-0 to capture the title with a 48-34 win over Westport and a 54-20 win over Willsboro. McKenzie Sprague averaged 14 points over the two games, while Madison Olcott averaged 10 points and was big on the boards.

The Lady Sentinels scored a 62-34 win over the Warriors on day one of the tournament, with Emily Pike scoring 18 points, Saidi St. Andrews 16 and Alyssa Tucker 10. In game two, the Sentinels fell to Westport, 50-26, as Pike led the way with 10 points and St. Amdrews 8.