Graves named First Team All-American

Photo courtesy of Castleton University Savanah Graves of the Castleton University women's rugby team has been selected as a First Team All-American by NIRA.

CASTLETON – Savanah Graves of the Castleton University women's rugby team has been selected as a First Team All-American by the National Intercollegiate Rugby Association (NIRA) as released by the conference office last week.

Graves will be one of 43 athletes selected on the first team. She is also one of just eight flankers to receive recognition across the nation, including those selected as honorable mentions.

During the 2017 season, the Juneau, Alaska native led the Spartans defensively across a couple of categories. Tallying 78 tackles, she was more than 10 above her closest teammate and recorded a 20 percent share of the team's total... .

Offensively, Graves was second on the squad with four successful try attempts. The junior flanker notched the lone score for the team versus Norwich, while also notching a try at the University of New England, versus Long Island University Post and at Molloy College.

Graves was also named women's rugby most valuable player for the 2017 season during Castleton's annual fall award gathering.