Greenwood earns SCoNE victory

Photo provided Luke Greenwood, 2017 SCoNE champion

WEST HAVEN | Luke Greenwood’s up-and-down relationship with the dirt track at Devil’s Bowl Speedway took a turn for the positive last Sunday as he earned his first Sprint Cars of New England (SCoNE) victory at the track.

Four other drivers also took hold of the checkered flag during the event, with Jimmy Ryan, Chris Murray, Jesse Durkee and Alayne Bruno all scoring wins.

Greenwood, who once flipped his winged Sprint Car over the Turn 4 wall at Devil’s Bowl, reversed a recent run of bad luck on the SCoNE tour with a convincing victory in the 30-lap main event. The driver quickly worked his way from seventh at the start into second place in the early laps, but leader Lacey Hanson left Greenwood and the rest of the field in her wake.

Greenwood’s car came into it though and a yellow flag at mid-race erased Hanson’s big lead. Greenwood pounced and stole the lead away at lap 17, then opened a big lead. Behind him, Kevin Chaffee and Dan Douville came from deep in the starting order to pick cars off at a rapid pace, with Douville eventually getting past Chaffee for second place. Douville used a late restart to stalk the leader, but Greenwood held on for the win.