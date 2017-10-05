Griffin alumni game returns

× Expand Photo by Jill Lobdell The second EPIC Griffin Alumni Evening will take place Saturday, Oct. 7 starting at 6 p.m.

ELIZABETHTOWN | For the second year, Griffins of the old school, current school and new school will take to the pitch at Elizabethtown-Lewis Central in the EPIC Alumni night Saturday, Oct. 7.

“Last year it was awesome weather and a great experience for all involved,” said ELCS Athletic Director Paul Buehler, a part of EPIC (Encouraging Pride and Involvement Club) who has organized the evening.

“It evolved with the goal of getting people together and at events in the community,” Buehler said. “One way we felt we could do that was to use sports as a venue, and with the Griffin program, it’s a chance to meet with people from both school districts and the people that have been involved made all the difference.”

Events will begin at 6 p.m. as the Griffins boy’s varsity team will take on Crown Point in a Northern Soccer League inter-conference game.

At approximately 6:45 p.m., there will be a biddy soccer exhibition at the field, followed by the second half of the game between the Griffins and Panthers.

Following the varsity game, the alumni will take to the field, with students who graduated from ELCS and WCS in even-numbered years taking on grads from odd-numbered years.

“It’s always great to see players like Jeff Schwoebel and Scott Farrell, who played against each other on the same field we are playing this game on now running out there on the same squad,” Buehler said.

Registration for the game will be $20 with all funds going to EPIC. There will also be concessions available.

For more information, contact Buehler through email at pbuehler@elcsd.org.