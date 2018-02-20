Hamlin leads Olympians in first full week

× Expand Photos provided Erin Hamlin finished in sixth place in the women’s luge at the Winter Olympics last week, ending her career which included a Bronze medal performance at the 2014 games.

PYEONGCHANG, SOUTH KOREA | Erin Hamlin had a sixth place finish as the second day of women’s luge concluded Tuesday, Feb. 13, marking the end of the career of the Olympic medalist.

“I was definitely going for it,” said the 2018 U.S. flag bearer from Remsen. “I really wanted to end on a good, solid run. The parts that I had issues with from the other runs, I did clean up. But unfortunately, the issue I had on that run was typical out of (curve) nine.”

Hamlin went on to say she is pleased with her career, even though she ended on a tough fourth run.

“I have no regrets. I do wish I was able to have four clean runs. I was disappointed in the fourth one. I was not able to capitalize on a really good opportunity. At the end of these races, anything can happen. It’s one of the closest Olympic races I’ve ever been in. It was really exciting and it would have been nice to capitalize on the situation. But I had fun. It was a good experience, and I’m ready to sleep a little bit.”

On Feb. 15, Bronze medalist Chris Mazdzer helped the United States luge team slide to a fourth place finish. His time of 34.947 was fifth best among the men’s racers.

“I felt pretty good about it (our time),” said Mazdzer, of Saranac Lake, who led the men’s field in reaction to the opening of the start gate. “The thing about this track is that there’s a lot of variability. People are messing up, but Canada, Austria and Germany came down with three awesome runs. So that’s something that’s really hard to beat. We were close, so close, but that’s racing here.”

BIATHLON

On Feb. 15, Tim Burke finished 41st in the 20K event, with four penalties on the rifle range, two coming in the final standing shot. Lowell Bailey finished 10 spots behind in 51st position, also having to ski four penalty laps with a pair of misses coming early on.

ALPIINE

On Feb. 16, Andrew Weibrecht was four-tenths of a second off the lead after the first interval in the men’s Super G, but was unable to stay on course, finishing 27th with a DNF.

BOBSLEIGH

Whitehall’s Codie Bascue, one of three pilots in the two-man bobsleigh, drove to a 25th place finish as Team USA started their sledding campaign with the four runs between Feb. 19-20.