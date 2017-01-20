Hawksby looks back at time at helm of NCCS boy’s soccer program

CHAMPLAIN — Dale Hawksby, the 26-year head of the Northeastern Clinton boy’s soccer team, has called it a career.

Hawksby’s teams scored a total of 332 wins and tied 40 more, while claiming six state championships (1997, 2002, 2004, 2005, 2010 and 2012) and a trip to the NYSPHSAA Class B final four in 2010.

Hawksby said his passion for the sport is what kept him in it.

“I liked playing soccer and was on some great teams,” he said. “I [played in college and had a passion for the game.”

Hawksby made his way through the ranks of soccer coaching, starting as a youth soccer coach before becoming the junior varsity team at NCCS for one year.

“After coaching JV that first year, I found I really enjoyed teaching the game,” he said. “I knew it was something I would like to pursue.”

Hawksby then moved into the varsity coaching ranks, working to mold teams into a successful program.

“I wanted to make sure all players are having fun,” he said. “Teamwork, team chemistry, working hard at the game and discipline are key. That hard work is going to pay off. I tried to push them out of their comfort zone, to make them an even better player to tackle difficult situations on the field.”

Hawksby also said a stable coaching staff was key.

“Having the same Varsity coach, same JV coach and same modified coach and having great communication between the three coaches,” he said. “Having all of the coaches knowing all the kids playing at all levels. The key is making sure that all players respect the coach. Without that, your program will suffer.”

Hawksby saw plenty of change in North Country soccer during his time at the helm, many of which shadowed the changes seen in the game throughout the country as it’s popularity continued to grow among youth.

“Coaching the technical part of the game and working on the different aspects of conditioning were some of the biggest adjustments I had to make,” he said.

Throughout the changes, Hawksby still worked to instill a goal-based, respectful approach to the game.

“We always wanted the players to have fun, have respect for the school, respect there opponents and set individual goals for them self and try achieve their goals and that playing at our school was about being a family, not a bunch of individuals playing soccer.”

In asking what he hoped his players would say about him, Hawksby said, “a coach they could trust, dedicated, has passion for the game, was confident in his decisions, had a positive outlook. Worked hard at teaching the game.”

And on advice he would give to up-and-coming coaches in Section VII:

“Make sure that there players respect all coaches, schools and players on both teams.”