Hayes earns “Pitcher of the Week” honors

× Expand Rising college baseball all star: Devin Hayes of Vergennes.

VERGENNES — Last week, Vergennes’ hometown baseball star, Devin Hayes, who is playing on the Castleton University Spartans baseball team, received an important letter bearing some very good news:

The 6’2”, 215-pound athlete was named the North Atlantic Conference (NAC) and Eastern College Athletic Conference (ECAC) Pitcher of the Week.

According to Jason Behenna, Castleton’s director of athletic marketing and communications, “Hayes highlighted the nation’s top pitching staff that has the lowest ERA in any level of collegiate baseball with two complete-game shutout victories last week.”

Behenna reported that Hayes scored seven hits over 14.0 scoreless innings, striking out 11 and walking only one to help advance 6-1 on the season.

“In a 2-0 win at Lyndon, Hayes struck out five and walked one while allowing five hits over 7.0 innings. He stranded the bases loaded in the seventh with a game-ending strikeout to preserve the shutout victory,” according to Behenna.

And it was more of the same at Husson last Sunday.

“Hayes was in top form to shutout the Eagles with six strikeouts and just three hits allowed over 7.0 scoreless innings. With the game still scoreless in the sixth, he stranded the go-ahead run on third with a pivotal strikeout.”

After Castleton plated the game’s only run in the top of the seventh, Hayes fired a perfect bottom half to complete his second shutout of the week. He faced just 23 batters in an 82-pitch complete game. The two conference shutouts lowered his earned run average to 0.32 in four NAC starts.

The young student-athlete may have a short Spartans career so far, but his achievements grows with each passing season.

Meanwhile, Behenna has prepared a profile of Hayes with the local media:

In 2014, he went 3-1 with a 2.97 ERA in 30.1 innings. He started four games and tossed one shutout while recording 22 strikeouts and 10 walks.

In 2015, Hayes was named to the NAC All-Tournament Team then selected as the ECAC DIII Pitcher of the Week. He led the conference in strikeouts with 63 after averaging 10.13 strikeouts per nine innings, posted a perfect 4-0 record with one complete game in 11 appearance, tossed 56.0 innings with a 3.44 ERA and recorded nine or more strikeouts in four starts this season, including a ten-strikeout performance in Castleton’s 4-1 victory over Maine-Farmington in the NAC Tournament.

Then, starting in 2016, Hayes was named to NCAA New York Region All-Region Team when he appeared in nine games with nine starts, tossing 54.1 innings for a 5-2 record. That same year he posted a 2.82 ERA with 39 strikeouts and 29 walks. Then, he tossed an 8.0-inning complete game victory over Union College in the NCAA Tournament, with three hits, one run and nine strikeouts.