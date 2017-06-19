Hayes stars in NEIBA All-Star Game

× Expand Photo provided Castleton’s Devin Hayes joined the College Division at the NEIBA All-Star Game June 2. The game resulted in a 3-3 tie.

CASTLETON — Devin Hayes, a member of the Castleton University baseball team, participated in the 2017 New England Intercollegiate Baseball Association (NEIBA) All-Star Game June 2 at McCoy Stadium in Pawtucket, Rhode Island.

Southern Connecticut State University’s Nick Lamberti drove in Owls’ teammate Greg Zullo with the tying run in the bottom of the eighth inning as the College Division squad rallied for a 3-3 tie against the University Division.

Hayes competed on the College Division team, made up of juniors and seniors from Division II and III schools in New England.