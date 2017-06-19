Hayes stars in NEIBA All-Star Game

by

CASTLETON —  Devin Hayes, a member of the Castleton University baseball team, participated in the 2017 New England Intercollegiate Baseball Association (NEIBA) All-Star Game June 2 at McCoy Stadium in Pawtucket, Rhode Island. 

Southern Connecticut State University’s Nick Lamberti drove in Owls’ teammate Greg Zullo with the tying run in the bottom of the eighth inning as the College Division squad rallied for a 3-3 tie against the University Division.

Hayes competed on the College Division team, made up of juniors and seniors from Division II and III schools in New England.

Sections


About

Publications


Quick Links


Partners

Read content by town
Headquarters

Ph. (518) 873-6368
P.O. Box 338
14 Hand Avenue
Elizabethtown, New York 12932

Southern Office

Ph. (518) 585-9173
102 Montcalm Street
Suite 2
Ticonderoga, New York 12883

Northern Office

Ph. (518) 561-9680
178 Broad Street
Suite 10
Plattsburgh, New York 12901

Vermont Office

Ph. (802) 388-6397
16 Creek Road
Suite 5A
Middlebury, Vermont 05753

Our website is best viewed in the latest versions of Apple Safari or Google Chrome.

Built with Metro Publisher™

Top Headlines