Heads Up! football comes to Section VII

PLATTSBURGH — Over 50 coaches from the eight Section VII football teams were on the field and in the classroom at Plattsburgh High School June 8 to learn about the football tackling training program that has been growing throughout the nation.

Heads Up! Football master teacher Matt Burgess spent time teaching the Section VII coaches about the program, both in the classroom and on the field.

“At first, it was the youth programs who bought in to Heads Up,” Burgess said. “Now you see the kids who were taught the program at the youth level starting to come into the high school level so it has now become part of those programs.”

Burgess said after his meeting with the coaches, there will still be more work to do,

“It’s not a quick-fix or a one day program,” he said. “We want to make the game better and safer by teaching the best of techniques the same way and putting it all together into one comprehensive system, and it is great to see all these coaches coming out here, not getting paid, and doing this training for the sake of their kids in their programs.”

Burgess said tackling is not the only thing learned through the Heads Up program.

“Tackling is just part — we also teach about safety, proper equipment fitting, heat and the damage too much heat can cause,” he said.

Plattsburgh High head coach Pat Keleher, who also works as the Section VII football coordinator, said the section has been talking about Heads Up since 2012, when NYSPHSAA sanctioned the program.

“The state said they would leave it up to the sections if they wanted to participate in the program or not,” Keleher said. “As more sections started the program and reported back on its success, we started to look at it more. I think our first formal conversations were a year ago and this spring is when we decided to adopt Heads Up for our teams.”

Keleher said the evolution of tackling has been developing for a while, as players get faster and stronger and injuries rise. He said this program shows the communities these eight schools take player safety seriously.