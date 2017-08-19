× Expand Photo by Elizabeth Rutkowski

TICONDEROGA | Mountain Lake Services held its 16th annual Helen F. McDonald Memorial Golf Classic on Friday, Aug. 4, at the Ticonderoga Country Club. Pictured are first place winners in the Gross Division: John Boyea, Brannigan Bryant, Brian Schofield and Kane Sleeper. Proceeds from the event will go toward supporting individuals with disabilities, providing scholarships for area students entering the human services field, assisting families of individuals with disabilities and more.