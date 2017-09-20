From the Sidelines - The Burg Sun

× Expand Photo by Jill Lobdell Beekmantown’s Dominick Bourdeau and Isaiah Paisley get ready for the snap against the Moriah Vikings Sept. 15. For more pictures from this game, visit mycapture.suncommunitynews.com.

BIG WEEK FOR HORNETS

The Plattsburgh High School athletic program had a strong week, scoring wins in every sport, including a huge win over AuSable Valley on the football field, 41-6.

Mitch Senecal racked up 249 total yards to go with five touchdowns, while Joe Gonzalez-Lyons had 62 receiving yards and a touchdown and Ian Detulleo had a pair of interceptions.

The boy’s soccer team scored a 4-0 win over Beekmantown, with Abdousabour Tidjani and Henry Wylie each scoring two goals for the Hornets. Evan Dyke had 16 saves for the Eagles. Tidjani added a goal and assists in a 3-0 win over NCCS, while the team suffered it’s lone loss of the week to Peru, 3-2, as Andrew Fullmer scored both goals for the Hornets while Noah Lederman scored two goals and Gabe Nuzzo one for the Indians.

The girl’s soccer team worked a 2-2 tie against Northeastern Clinton as Brina Micheels scored both Hornet goals. Micheels scored five of her team’s six goals in a 6-1 win over Peru, with Mackenzie Carpenter scoring for the Indians.

In swimming, Meghan Davey scored three wins for the Hornets in the first preseason meet of the year as the team finished atop the standings. Olivia Burnett, Madeline Lemza and Emily McLane also scored wins for Peru.

In volleyball, Bridget Melhorn had 13 assists and five aces in a 3-0 win over NCCS, Melhorn added 11 assists and eight aces in a 3-0 win over Northern Adirondack, as well.

The Lady Hornet cross country team also scored a win over Beekmantown, with McKenzie Baker finishing seventh in 21:40.

× Expand Photo by Jill Lobdell McKenzie Baker was one of the top runners for the Plattsburgh High girl’s cross country team last week.

CROSS COUNTRY

Caleb Moore of Seton Catholic and Rachel Woodruff of Saranac kept their season win streaks alive easily, as Moore finished 1:04 ahead of Saranac’s Andrew LePage and Woodruff 21 seconds ahead of Seton Catholic’s Lea DeJordy in their Sept. 12 meet at Point Au Rouche.

In Schuyler Falls, Peru’s Kaylee Amoriell placed second and teammate Lia Clemons third as the Lady Indians went 3-0 at the meet.

Saranac's Trinity Paquin serves the ball for the Lady Chiefs as they hosted their annual volleyball tournament Sept. 16. The Chiefs scored a 3-1 win over the Beekmantown Eagles last week along with a 3-0 win over Saranac Lake Sept. 18, taking sole possession of first place in the CVAC.

VOLLEYBALL POWER SHIFT

The Saranac Chiefs volleyball team has taken control of the top spot in the CVAC, thanks to a 3-1 win over Beekmantown. For the Eagles, it ended a 57-game winning streak and was their first CVAC regular season loss since AuSable Valley on Oct. 10, 2013.