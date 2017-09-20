From the Sidelines - The Burg Sun

Photo by Jill Lobdell
Beekmantown’s Dominick Bourdeau and Isaiah Paisley get ready for the snap against the Moriah Vikings Sept. 15. For more pictures from this game, visit mycapture.suncommunitynews.com.
BIG WEEK FOR HORNETS
The Plattsburgh High School athletic program had a strong week, scoring wins in every sport, including a huge win over AuSable Valley on the football field, 41-6.
Mitch Senecal racked up 249 total yards to go with five touchdowns, while Joe Gonzalez-Lyons had 62 receiving yards and a touchdown and Ian Detulleo had a pair of interceptions.
The boy’s soccer team scored a 4-0 win over Beekmantown, with Abdousabour Tidjani and Henry Wylie each scoring two goals for the Hornets. Evan Dyke had 16 saves for the Eagles. Tidjani added a goal and assists in a 3-0 win over NCCS, while the team suffered it’s lone loss of the week to Peru, 3-2, as Andrew Fullmer scored both goals for the Hornets while Noah Lederman scored two goals and Gabe Nuzzo one for the Indians.
The girl’s soccer team worked a 2-2 tie against Northeastern Clinton as Brina Micheels scored both Hornet goals. Micheels scored five of her team’s six goals in a 6-1 win over Peru, with Mackenzie Carpenter scoring for the Indians.
In swimming, Meghan Davey scored three wins for the Hornets in the first preseason meet of the year as the team finished atop the standings. Olivia Burnett, Madeline Lemza and Emily McLane also scored wins for Peru.
In volleyball, Bridget Melhorn had 13 assists and five aces in a 3-0 win over NCCS, Melhorn added 11 assists and eight aces in a 3-0 win over Northern Adirondack, as well.
The Lady Hornet cross country team also scored a win over Beekmantown, with McKenzie Baker finishing seventh in 21:40.
Photo by Jill Lobdell
McKenzie Baker was one of the top runners for the Plattsburgh High girl’s cross country team last week.
CROSS COUNTRY
Caleb Moore of Seton Catholic and Rachel Woodruff of Saranac kept their season win streaks alive easily, as Moore finished 1:04 ahead of Saranac’s Andrew LePage and Woodruff 21 seconds ahead of Seton Catholic’s Lea DeJordy in their Sept. 12 meet at Point Au Rouche.
In Schuyler Falls, Peru’s Kaylee Amoriell placed second and teammate Lia Clemons third as the Lady Indians went 3-0 at the meet.
Photo by Jill Lobdell
Saranac’s Trinity Paquin serves the ball for the Lady Chiefs as they hosted their annual volleyball tournament Sept. 16. The Chiefs scored a 3-1 win over the Beekmantown Eagles last week along with a 3-0 win over Saranac Lake Sept. 18, taking sole possession of first place in the CVAC. For more pictures from this tournament, visit mycapture.suncommunitynews.com.
VOLLEYBALL POWER SHIFT
The Saranac Chiefs volleyball team has taken control of the top spot in the CVAC, thanks to a 3-1 win over Beekmantown. For the Eagles, it ended a 57-game winning streak and was their first CVAC regular season loss since AuSable Valley on Oct. 10, 2013.
Elizabeth Trudeau had 23 assists to help the offense, while Trinity Paquin led the defense with 19 digs. Kylee Wiedeman led the team with eight kills, while Maddie Hoeth added six.
For the Eagles, Courntey Macey had nine kills, with Kaitlyn Bjelko adding four kills and Hannah LaFountain recording 25 digs.
The Chiefs got 10 kills from Wiedeman in a 3-0 win over Northeastern Clinton earlier in the week, while in Peru, the Indians dropped a 3-1 match against Saranac Lake, with Olivia Bousquet having 23 assists and 18 digs with Marie Higgins adding 13 kills.
BROWN STRONG TO START
The CVAC gymnastics season started last week, with Delaney Brown showing championship form in winning the all-around and leading Peru to a 156.3-144.1 win over Beekmantown. Kira Fisher finished second for the Indians, with Rylee Desso placing fourth. Lauren Gonyo placed third in the all-around for the Eagles.
TOUGH FOOTBALL WEEK
While the Hornets were able to pick up a win on the gridiron, the other local teams did not fare as well.
Saranac, who entered their week three contest against Ticonderoga at 2-0, found themselves down 34-0 before the end of the first quarter in falling to the Sentinels, 56-21. Luke Maye had 208 yards and a pair of touchdowns, both coming in the second half.
On the same night, the Beekmantown were unable to stop the steamroller that was the Moriah offense and defense, dropping a 50-7 score as the team was led by Cris Arzola, who had 156 rushing yards and the teams lone touchdown.
For the Peru Indians, a trip to Saranac Lake ended with a 32-9 defeat, as Ryley O’Connell threw for 151 yards and a touchdown, connecting the most with receiver Austin Carpenter, who had 104 yards and caught the touchdown pass from O’Connell.
Photo by Jill Lobdell
Seton Catholic’s Sydney Falb scored for the Lady Knights, who scored a 2-1 win over the Lady Griffins last week. For more pictures from this game, visit mycapture.suncommunitynews.com.
ON THE PITCH
Gabe Nuzzo scored the golden goal as the Indians scored a 1-0 over Saranac, while scoring two goals in a 3-0 win over Saranac Lake with Tyler Robinson making five saves in the shutout. Braxten Montville scored three times in a Saranac win over AuSable Valley, 5-1, while Casey Halloran scored a goal and added an assist as the Seton Catholic Knights scored a 3-0 win over Willsboro.
Nora Canning had a goal and three assists in the Lady Chiefs 5-1 win over AuSable Valley. In Beekmantown, Kirsten Villemaire kept cutting her magic number down to the 100 career goal milestone with five goals against Saranac in a 6-0 win, where Shayna White made 14 saves for the Lady Chiefs. For Seton Catholic, Sydney Falb scored the equalizer and Haley Murnane scored the game-winner in overtime as the Lady Knights scored a 2-1 overtime win over the Lady Griffins.