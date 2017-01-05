Higgins earned state player of week

× Expand Photo by Keith Lobdell Taylor Higgins was named as the Max Preps/AVCA Player of the week in New York State for the week of Oct. 24.

PERU — Peru hitter Taylor Higgins wowed many in the CVAC with a strong senior year, earning volleyball MVP honors and an all-state recognition.

Also during the season, Higgins was named the Max Preps/AVCA New York State High School Player of the Week for the week of Oct. 24.

During that week, Higgins had 37 kills with a hitting percentage of 56.9 and a kill rate of 71-percent.

She also had 11 aces to help her team during the week, while contributing on the defensive side with 27 service receptions and five blocks for points,

“In addition to being a naturally gifted volleyball player, Taylor is an incredibly hard worker, a fierce competitor and a strong leader,” head coach Mary Anne Lake said. “She plays year round and is always working on improving her skills and knowledge of the game. She also is an intelligent player. She understands the subtleties of the game and is very strategic. I’m very excited that Taylor was recognized for all her hard work.”

Higgins and the Lady Indians finished second in the CVAC, falling in the Section VII/Class B finals to Beekmantown.