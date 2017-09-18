Hinesburg’s Therrin is ‘King of the Road’

× Expand Photo provided Hinesburg’s Bobby Therrien amassed a 31-point advantage in his bid to become the 2017 “King of the Road” at CCV Championship Night.

HINESBURG | Hinesburg’s Bobby Therrien led a two-man battle in the Thunder Road Late Models to become the 2017 “King of the Road.”

Therrien accumulated a 31-point lead over South Burlington’s Trampas Demers and became the first driver in the track’s modern era to win championships in three different divisions. He previously won the Allen Lumber Street Stock championship in 2007 and the Lenny’s Shoe & Apparel Flying Tiger title in 2012.

“It would mean the world to me to get all three championships for the ladder system that Thunder Road has built,” Therrien said. “Going into the summer, (the Late Model title) was our goal, but it was a very high goal that we set, and we’re on the verge of being able to do it. To be able to get a championship not only for myself, but for the team, would mean a lot. We just have to continue doing what we’ve been doing. We’ve gotten in this position by having a strong second half of the season, so going into Friday night, we’re going to have the same attitude as the rest of the summer. We always show up to win, but we have a bigger picture in mind, so hopefully we’ll be able to have another solid night and be able to wrap it up.”

Therrien opened the season with a win in the Mekkelsen RV Memorial Day Classic on May 28 and has remained at the top of the standings for most of the summer, bolstered in part by five Maplewood Semi-Feature victories. Demers emerged as a serious title contender with his victory in the VP Racing Fuels Vermont Governor’s Cup on July 13 and has stayed near the front thanks to a division-leading seven podium finishes.

The fight for the rest of the top-10 in points is hotly contested as well. Barre’s Jason Corliss leads a three-way clash for third between fellow Barre racer Cody Blake and Milton’s Scott Dragon with the trio separated by 31 total points. Other drivers such as Wolcott’s Marcel J. Gravel and Westford’s Darrell Morin are looking to secure career-best final points positions with strong runs on Friday.