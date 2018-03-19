Historic run for Vikings ends in state title game

Moriah’s Dylan Trombley drives to the basket against Buffalo East in the NYSPHSAA Class D Championship game March 17. After scoring the game-tying basket with less than three seconds left in the fourth, the Vikings were unable to keep pace with East in overtime, suffering their first loss in almost two years and finishing as the runner-up for the state title.
BINGHAMTON | Moriah boy’s varsity basketball coach Brian Cross said they had what they wanted at the end of their March 17 Class D championship game against Buffalo East.
“It’s the shot we would want every time,” said Cross on the look Joey Stahl had for a three point shot.
The shot rimmed out, and while Dylan Trombley put the ball back in to force overtime, the defending state champ had already given everything they had against East, as the newcomers dominated the overtime frame for a 74-61 win to claim the state title away from the Vikings.
“Joey’s shot missed by a half an inch,” Cross said. “We got the shot we wanted, The whole plan was for Dylan to dribble penetrate and if he got doubles to kick it out to Joey. Dylan worked hard to get the rebounds and just get us to overtime.
“I got everything I could out of them, that’s for sure. They were gassed,” Cross finished.
Tied 59-59 headed into the overtime, East scored the first 14 points of the extra period, crashing the boards on both the offensive and defensive end, while seeming to be unable to miss on several pull-up jumpers with a hand in their faces.
“It’s tough to win,” Cross said. “You have to play well and I do not think we played bad today, but everyone here is the best you are going to see.
We needed to keep them in front of us and keep them off the boards. We were not able to do that late.”
Trombley finished with 29 points in the game, ending his career with 1,412, 14th on the Section VII all-time scoring list and three points shy of Ticonderoga’s Evan Graney.
After the game, Trombley was gracious to the victors.
“They really tightened up their defense,” he said. “All credit to them. I was not ready for how much better they were on defense late, to be honest.
“It hurts right now, but when I look back it has been one of the best experiences of my life playing for this team through high school,” Trombley added. “We’ve been together since we are four or five years old and played together throughout. We’ll cry right now but in a couple months we will look back and have nothing but smiles and laughs about what we have done.”
Stahl, who scored 13 points, finished his career with 1,195, 37th all time in Section VII.
“We gave it our all,” Stahl said. “For me and all the other seniors, we went into the game knowing this was our last on Vikings and we gave it all we had. It was a game of blood, sweat and tears and we came into it working hard and we gave East a game like they had not seen for a long time.”
Stahl was also reflective on a strong career.
“It’s a really cool the brotherhood between us — I love these guys,” Stahl said. “Looking back, it has been a really special group and I just can’t thank my coaches, teammates and fans enough for what they have done for the last four years we have been on varsity. This will be one of my greatest memories. It’s been a whole lot of fun to play for Moriah and be a Viking.”
“(Dylan and Joey) won 99 games together as varsity players,” Cross said. “I can’t say enough. Jay Strieble has been with a us a couple years and he has played hard for us and played extremely hard today.”
Strieble had 5 points and 5 rebounds, while Jerin Sargent and Braden Swan, both sophomores, scored 6 points each.
Sargent and Swan represent the future of the Vikings, along with center Mike Rollins, Owen Fleury and a strong group of junior varsity players ready to make the next step.
“The seniors will be hard to replace but the cupboards are not completely bare, that is for sure,” Cross said.
“This moment really reminds me of my sophomore year,” said Trombley. “We were really doubted after that year and I have full confidence that these boys will come back better than ever.”
“Just go out and get it,” was Stahl’s word of advice to the underclassmen. “Moriah basketball has really been big over the last few years and I have all the faith in the world they will go out and continue this. I can’t wait to come back and watch these kids play.”
Moriah ended the season 25-1, snapping a 45 game winning streak that was started after their home game against Ticonderoga early in the 2016-17 season.
REPEAT WIN AGAINST NEWFIELD
The Vikings entered the state championship weekend March 16 against the team they finished the season with last year in Newfield, who they defeated to claim the 2017 state title.
In a back-and-forth contest, it was again the late free throw shooting of the Vikings that gave them the points they would need to defeat Newfield for the second time in Binghamton, scoring a 65-59 win by hitting 6 of their last 7 free throws.
“We knew it would be a tough game and I knew we needed to hit the foul shots late,” said Braden Swan, who connected on his two late foul shots as part of a 7 point night.
“Braden did a great job on defense tonight and hit key free throws late,” coach Brian Cross said. “We were able to step up again and ht the big free throws when we needed to.”
Dylan Trombley and Joey Stahl both scored 20 points to lead the Vikings, while Jay Strieble scored 11 and Jerin Sargent added 7, as well.
In the first half, the Vikings jumped out to an early lead and a late lead, exploiting holes in the Newfield zone defense.
“We knew we could get penetration into the zone,” Cross said. “Then we were able to get some corner shots and some shots from the top of the key.”
“We were able to find the wholes in the corner,” Trombley said. “When the top opened, we were able to start getting Joey hitting from deep.”
Trombley finished with 13 rebounds and 5 steals, while Swan and Stahl each had 4 assists.
