Historic run for Vikings ends in state title game

× Moriah’s Dylan Trombley drives to the basket against Buffalo East in the NYSPHSAA Class D Championship game March 17. After scoring the game-tying basket with less than three seconds left in the fourth, the Vikings were unable to keep pace with East in overtime, suffering their first loss in almost two years and finishing as the runner-up for the state title. Photo by Jill Lobdell

BINGHAMTON | Moriah boy’s varsity basketball coach Brian Cross said they had what they wanted at the end of their March 17 Class D championship game against Buffalo East.

“It’s the shot we would want every time,” said Cross on the look Joey Stahl had for a three point shot.

The shot rimmed out, and while Dylan Trombley put the ball back in to force overtime, the defending state champ had already given everything they had against East, as the newcomers dominated the overtime frame for a 74-61 win to claim the state title away from the Vikings.

“Joey’s shot missed by a half an inch,” Cross said. “We got the shot we wanted, The whole plan was for Dylan to dribble penetrate and if he got doubles to kick it out to Joey. Dylan worked hard to get the rebounds and just get us to overtime.

“I got everything I could out of them, that’s for sure. They were gassed,” Cross finished.

Tied 59-59 headed into the overtime, East scored the first 14 points of the extra period, crashing the boards on both the offensive and defensive end, while seeming to be unable to miss on several pull-up jumpers with a hand in their faces.

“It’s tough to win,” Cross said. “You have to play well and I do not think we played bad today, but everyone here is the best you are going to see.

We needed to keep them in front of us and keep them off the boards. We were not able to do that late.”

Trombley finished with 29 points in the game, ending his career with 1,412, 14th on the Section VII all-time scoring list and three points shy of Ticonderoga’s Evan Graney.

After the game, Trombley was gracious to the victors.

“They really tightened up their defense,” he said. “All credit to them. I was not ready for how much better they were on defense late, to be honest.

“It hurts right now, but when I look back it has been one of the best experiences of my life playing for this team through high school,” Trombley added. “We’ve been together since we are four or five years old and played together throughout. We’ll cry right now but in a couple months we will look back and have nothing but smiles and laughs about what we have done.”