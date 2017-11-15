Historic season ends in Final Four for Lady Vikings

× Expand Photo by Jill Lobdell Sophie Bryant and Juliette Baker defend against a Poland player in the Clas D semifinals.

HOMER | The past nine months has been something fans of the Moriah Vikings have never seen before.

Along with a state championship, 2017 has seen the girl’s athletics program reach new heights as the basketball and soccer programs each made it to the NYSPHSAA semifinals in their respective sports.

On Nov. 11, it was the Lady Vikings soccer team in the spotlight, making their first trip to the Cortland area where they were on a short end of a 6-0 defeat at the hands of Poland.

Despite the loss, coach Christina Slattery did not lose sight of everything this program had accomplished over the past two years.

“I think it’s incredible,” Slattery said. “The girls should be proud of themselves for what they have accomplished in two years. They shouldn’t hang their heads over anything. I’m really proud of how they played and what they have accomplished.”

Early in the game, Moriah had chances against the Poland defense, but were unable to convert as Poland kept scoring threats Madison Olcott and Juliette Baker off the scoreboard.

Meanwhile, Poland used precision passing and speed to attack the Viking net, opening scoring in the fifth minute before a scoring onslaught before the end of the first half gave the Lady Tornadoes a 4-0 lead heading into halftime.

Following the game, Slattery said the entire season, including this game, had been a growing experience.

“I think they have grown as one,” she said. “That takes a lot with a lot of different personalities. That takes a lot with girls in particular. They learned to come together as one.”

The Vikings will return a solid core of players to the field in 2018, but Slattery said the approach has to remain the same with resting on their laurels.

“I’m looking for the same thing next year,” Slattery said. “It takes patience and heart. If they set their heart to it they can do anything.”

— Jill Lobdell contributed to this story