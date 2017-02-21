Hockey, hoops playoffs begin today

× Expand Keith Lobdell Sun Community News Facebook page will be live at 6:25 p.m., as the fourth seed Beekmantown will play fifth seed Saranac Lake at 6:30 p.m.

The Section VII playoffs begin in girls basketball and boys hockey today, with three hoops games and two showdowns on the ice.

In boy’s hockey, the quarterfinal round begins in Rouses Point as the third seed Northeastern Clinton Cougars take on sixth seed Saranac at 6 p.m.

In the other semifinal, which will be available on the Sun Community News Facebook page live at 6:25 p.m., the fourth seed Beekmantown will play fifth seed Saranac Lake at 6:30 p.m.

The highest remaining seed after tonight will travel to second seed Plattsburgh High Thursday, Feb. 23, while the lowest remaining seed will play top seed Lake Placid in the 1932 Olympic Rink the same day.

The Class D girls playoffs open with a preliminary round game as the ninth seed Wells Indians will travel to Lake Placid to take on the eighth seed Lady Blue Bombers. The winner will travel to Moriah to play the top seeded Lady Vikings Friday, Feb. 24.

The Class B girls quarterfinals start tonight with 6 p.m. tip-offs, as third seed Northeastern Clinton hosting sixth seed Saranac Lake. The winner will play second seed Peru Saturday, Feb. 25, at noon in the Plattsburgh State Fieldhouse.

In the other quarterfinal, the fourth seed will host fifth seed Plattsburgh High, with the winner playing top seed Beekmantown at 1:30 p.m. Feb. 25, also at the Fieldhouse.