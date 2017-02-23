Hockey semifinals in the spotlight

LAKE PLACID — The Section VII hockey tournament takes center stage today in Section VII playoff action.
Both semifinal games will start at 7 p.m. tonight, featuring the top four seeds in the tournament.
Top seed Lake Placid will host fourth seed Beekmantown in the 1932 Olympic Arena. The Blue Bombers swept the season series with a 5-4 win in Plattsburgh Jan. 17 and a 2-0 win in the ‘32 Arena five days ago to end the CVAC regular season.
The Eagles made the semifinals with a 3-1 victory over Saranac Lake, while the top seeded Blue Bombers had a bye.
Also receiving a bye into the semifinals was second seed Plattsburgh High, who will host third seed
Jill Lobdell
Cougar's Aidan LaValley faces off against Hornet's Adam Gallucci.
at the AC North Arena at 7 p.m.
The Cougars scored an 11-0 win over Saranac Feb. 21 to advance.
While PHS is the higher seed, they lost both their matches against the Cougars this season, including a 2-1 loss Dec. 22 in Plattsburgh and a 6-3 loss at Rouses Point Feb. 8.
The winners will square off in the Section VII championship game Tuesday, Feb. 28, at the Plattsburgh State Fieldhouse.