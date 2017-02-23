Hockey semifinals in the spotlight

LAKE PLACID — The Section VII hockey tournament takes center stage today in Section VII playoff action.

Both semifinal games will start at 7 p.m. tonight, featuring the top four seeds in the tournament.

Top seed Lake Placid will host fourth seed Beekmantown in the 1932 Olympic Arena. The Blue Bombers swept the season series with a 5-4 win in Plattsburgh Jan. 17 and a 2-0 win in the ‘32 Arena five days ago to end the CVAC regular season.

The Eagles made the semifinals with a 3-1 victory over Saranac Lake, while the top seeded Blue Bombers had a bye.

Also receiving a bye into the semifinals was second seed Plattsburgh High, who will host third seed

at the AC North Arena at 7 p.m.

The Cougars scored an 11-0 win over Saranac Feb. 21 to advance.

While PHS is the higher seed, they lost both their matches against the Cougars this season, including a 2-1 loss Dec. 22 in Plattsburgh and a 6-3 loss at Rouses Point Feb. 8.

The winners will square off in the Section VII championship game Tuesday, Feb. 28, at the Plattsburgh State Fieldhouse.

Top Headlines