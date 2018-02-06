Hollister eighth in eight days to reach 1K mark

× Northeastern Clinton’s Rylee Hollister scored his 1,000th career point against Beekmantown Feb. 5. Photo by Jill Lobdell

CHAMPLAIN | The roll began last Monday.

It ended Monday, Feb. 5, when Rylee Hollister connected on a shot in the fourth quarter of the Northeastern Clinton varsity boy’s basketball game against Beekmantown, becoming the eighth Section VII player in as many days to reach the 1,000-career point mark.

Hollister is the 11th player to reach the milestone this season, the largest amount of players to join the list in one season since records have been kept.

“A lot of pressure is off my shoulders now,” Hollister said after the game. “I knew that it was going to be a struggle, but I finally calmed down and was able to get it.”

“It was a lot of fun and pressure,” coach Luke Connell said. “He was looking for his shot at the beginning of the game, but they started to fall.”

The moment was made extra special because Hollister received the pass to score his milestone points on from his brother, Owen.

“It was a lot of fun playing with him,” Rylee said. “It was great to get the pass from him to get the shot.”

“I thought that it was pretty cool that it was his brother to get him the ball to get him the couple of points that he needed,” added Connell.

The Cougars scored a 51-39 win over the Eagles in the game, and Hollister said the focus will now be on fixing the small things needed to come out on top of Class B.

“There’s a few in and outs that we need to work on, but we got the win,” Hollister said.

— Jill Lobdell contributed to this story