Hornets earn victory in the pool

× Plattsburgh High’s Andie Abdallah was a winner in four events for the Lady Hornets as they defeated the AuSable Valley Patriots Tuesday. Photo by Jill Lobdell

CLINTONVILLE | The Plattsburgh High Lady Hornets scored wins in eight of 10 events as they defeated the AuSable Valley Lady Patriots, 121-46, in girls swimming Tuesday.

Andie Abdallah and Alison Silver were part of four victories as the duo combined with Avery Kuhn and Theadora Welch to win the 200 medley relay and the 200 free relay.

Abdallah also won the 200 free and 500 free, while Silver scored wins in the 50 free and 100 back.

Kuhn scored a win in the 100 fly, while Annemarie Geiger won the 100 breaststroke. The team of Kuhn, Welch, Savanna Briehl and Kayla Michaels won the 400 free relay.

For the Patriots, Allison McCormick won the 200 individual medley and 100 free. Olivia Colozza placed second in the 100 fly.