Hornets edge Patriots in Section VII swimming

× Zackary Raymond scored a win in the 200 IM and was part of the victorious 200 medley relay team. Photo by Keith Lobdell

CLINTONVILLE — The Patriots tried to come back from an early deficit in the Section VII swim championships Feb. 11 in their home pool, but were unable to catch the defending champion from Plattsburgh High.

In a competition where the Hornets had a 90 plus point lead in the middle stages, the Patriots made a comeback bid but fell short by 20 points, as the Hornets scored a 340-320 win.

Franklin Academy finished third with 255 points, while Seton Catholic’s two man team finished fourth with 37 points.

First year Plattsburgh coach Shawn Farrell said his team’s focus for the season was not based on wins, but on constant improvement.

“It’s not about the win, its about working really hard and gaining personal success,” Farrell said. “They all bought into that idea this year and they are now they are seeing it does work that way.”

The philosophy worked, as the Hornets bettered their seeding times in 10 of the 11 events, the only being the Zack Martin in the 100 fly, where he was only eight-one-hundredths of a second away from doing so.

While just missing in the butterfly, Martin did set a personal record in the 200 freestyle by over two seconds with a time of 2:02.09 (previous best was 2:04.99).

“Getting a two second PR is really huge given the short period of time between setting it and now,” Martin said. “It’s one of the greatest feelings you can ever have in swim because you always feel great with a PR, but to win as well just gives you more energy for the rest of the meet.”

Dalton Harney also had a strong day of setting records, beating his seeding time for wins in the 50 free (22.72) and 100 free (50.24).

“A couple weeks ago our coach told us he was not too worried about beating anyone, but he told us whatever time we had now, we had to step it up and beat it when we got to sectionals, and that’s what we have been able to do today,” Harney said.

Another strong showing came from Bryce Benware, who cut six seconds off his seeding time in the 200 IM to finish is second, and cut an outstanding 22 seconds off his time in the 500 free to finish third.

“This has been a parallel universe,” said Harney. “Coach Farrell is amazing.”

“Farrell has been an amazing coach all year long pushing us a lot harder and swim a lot of distance,” added Martin.

In the one event not won by a Section VII team, Luke Gerhardt placed second in the 100 breaststroke, improving his qualifying time to 1:14.59.

The Hornets also scored top times for the season in the 200 free relay with Luke Prather, Martin, Michael Graves and Harney; as well as the 400 free relay with the team of Slade Wright, Martin, Graves and Harney.

The meet started well for the hosts, as the team of Dylan Sheffer, Ryan Agoney, Zack Raymond and Aaron O’Neill scored a win in the 200 medley relay. Raymond then scored a win in the 200 IM.

“I felt really good and I was going hard,” said Raymond. “Everyone did great in the relay and it feels nice to go to states this year. I think on my butterfly seems to be one of my stronger strokes and I have fairly good endurance so I have energy for the last 50 yard freestyle.”

Raymond also scored a win in the tightest event of the meet, beating Martin to the line by 25-hundredths in the 100 fly.

Agoney added a win for the Patriots in the 100 backstroke.

For the Knights, Luke Moore scored a win in the 500 free distance race in a time of 5:39.15, eight seconds under his seeding time. Moore also swam hard in the 50 free to move from a second-tier qualifier to a second place finish.

“I didn’t expect that,” Moore said. “I figured it would be a good warmup for the 500 but I felt strong and went out to get a good time.

“At the beginning [of the 500], I was not feeling to great but about halfway through I told myself I had been working for this all season and I was not going to lose this,” Moore added. “I always saw this playing out in my mind where we would be neck-and-neck, and I just knew I had to get ahead of him, so the goal was to get more and more ahead of him.”

The winners in each event will move onto the NYSPHSAA swim championships, held from March 3-4 at the Nassau County Aquatic Center in Long Island.