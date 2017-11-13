Huntington named to Academic Team

× Expand Photo courtesy of Middlebury College Middlebury’s Alissa Huntington has been named to the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) District I First-Team Academic All-District team.

MIDDLEBURY | Middlebury College women’s soccer player Alissa Huntington (San Francisco, Calif.) has been named a College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) District I First-Team Academic All-District selection by the organization for the second-straight year.

The defender has helped the Panthers to an 11-3-2 mark this season, as they prepare to face Western Connecticut State in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament this weekend at MIT.

Huntington is an environmental economics major at Middlebury, owning a 3.77 grade point average and recently earned First Team All-NESCAC honors.

A team captain, Huntington is a key part of a Middlebury defense that has ranks second in the league in goals against average (0.54) and is tied for third in shutouts (8). She also came forward to score a goal during Middlebury’s victory at Keene State in late September, giving her five career tallies.

The fourth-year Panther will now be placed on a national ballot with the Academic All-American team slated to be released on Dec. 5.