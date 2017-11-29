Ice hockey now a winter sport at Warrensburg High

× Expand Photo by Danielle Parker Adirondack Rivermen player Christian Carrion (second from left) battles with his opponents from South Glens Falls to control the puck with the assistance of his teammate Tom Moore (right)in a game held this week. Adding ice hockey as a sanctioned interscholastic sport this year, Warrensburg High School has joined Glens Falls, South Glens Falls and Hudson Falls schools in providing players for the Adirondack Rivermen’s roster. Carrion and Moore are two of the four players from Warrensburg High joining the young but talented team.

WARRENSBURG | For the first time in recent history — and likely over the school’s entire existence — Warrensburg Central School is offering ice hockey as an interscholastic sport.

Warrensburg High is now one of four schools jointly sponsoring the Adirondack Rivermen which is holding games weekly from now through February.

High school athletes from Glens Falls, South Glens Falls, Hudson Falls and Warrensburg are on the roster of the Rivermen, engaged in competition sanctioned by the New York State Public High School Athletic Association.

Competing in Section II Division I, the Rivermen are coached by Mike DiFiore, a social studies teacher at Warrensburg High.

Warrensburg Elementary School Teacher Nick LaVigne is the team’s assistant coach.

The Adirondack Rivermen squad is one of 11 teams competing in the Capital District High School Hockey League.

Warrensburg Central School District Athletic Director Scott Smith said school administrators were pleased that their students now had another sanctioned winter sport to choose from, in addition to basketball and wrestling.

“This gives our students a new opportunity to play for a high school ice hockey team,” he said.

Smith added that offering ice hockey will likely not hamper the other winter sports by drawing athletes away from any other winter teams.

“The athletes that have signed up for the sport would have been busy with club hockey anyway,” he said.

To date, the Adirondack Rivermen includes the following Warrensburg students: Cody Parker, a senior goaltender; Christian Carrion, a junior forward; Tom Moore, a sophomore forward; and Nick Parker, a freshman forward, Smith said.

“These four guys all have played youth club hockey, and they’ve got significant experience on ice,” he said.

The team also includes Glens Falls High School freshman Ben DiFiore, son of the coach.

BRIGHT FUTURE PREDICTED

During the 2015-16 year, the Rivermen — formerly named the Tri-Falls Rivermen — were finalists in the Section II championship tournament series.

Before the four schools merged to form the Rivermen, DiFiore spent a dozen years as the coach of Glens Falls High School’s hockey team.

The sports mergers in recent years involving Warrensburg High and Bolton Central — and a 2016-17 Rivermen team that had to draft a lot of eighth graders — prompted DiFiore to consider the potential of Warrensburg joining the Rivermen.