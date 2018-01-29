Idaho student is EISA nordic Skier of the Week

× Expand Photo courtesy of Middlebury College Middlebury College nordic skier Peter Wolter, a resident of Hailey, Idaho, has been named the EISA Men’s Nordic Skier of the Week.

MIDDLEBURY | Idaho resident and Middlebury College nordic skier Peter Wolter has been named the EISA Men’s Nordic Skier of the Week.

At last weekend’s St. Michael’s Carnival, the Panther rookie finished second overall in 15K freestyle race, while placing seventh in the 10K classical event.

The Middlebury nordic ski team finished third overall at the St. Michael’s Carnival, as the men’s team took home the title in Sunday’s 10K freestyle race. The final team scores will be available once the alpine events are contested next weekend. Races took place at the Ski Hollow Ski Center. The nordic squad returns to action on February 2-3 at the University of Vermont Carnival.

Peter Wolter continued his great start on the men’s side, placing second overall in the 15K freestyle event with a time of 38:31, the best finish of his young career.

After tying his career-best finish last Saturday, Lewis Nottonson improved on his effort by placing fifth with a time of 38:47. Just behind him was Sam Wood, who earned his best finish as a Panther by placing sixth overall (38:56). Adam Luban also earned a top-10 finish in ninth with a time of 39:19, tying his career-best individual effort.

Wolker and his teammates return to action on Feb. 2-3 at the University of Vermont Carnival.