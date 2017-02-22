In comeback win, Warriors capture Adk. League championship

× Lake George senior point guard Lacey Cormie takes the ball down the court as North Warren players pursue her during the Adirondack League championship game Feb. 17. In Lake George’s comeback victory, Cormie was a key player, particularly after team high-scorer Graceann Bennett fouled out with more than 6 minutes left in the game. Photo by Thom Randall

GLENS FALLS — For those fans at the Adirondack league Championship game Feb. 17 who wondered how aggressive the play might be, there was no remaining doubts after they saw a referee flying into the stands backwards after a player collided with him.

With both teams hampered by key players being sidelined due to excessive fouls, Lake George girls’ basketball team — seeded three in the league — beat No. 1 ranked North Warren 54-49 in a dramatic comeback victory to win their third consecutive Adirondack League championship.

The game began with both the Warriors and the Cougars executing scrappy, combative defense that resulted in 21 turnovers for Lake George and 17 turnovers for North Warren in the first half — as well as several players in foul trouble within the opening 15 minutes.

The in-your-face defense also resulted in abnormally low shooting percentages for both teams during the first half — Lake George sank only 7 baskets for 36 tries due to the tenacious defense of Cougars Sydney Gagnon, Alyssa Dewar and Hannah Kenney. The first half ended up 29-21 in North Warren’s favor, as Madasyn Bush, Gagnon and Kenney poured in the points.

But the third quarter produced a different story. Lake George, which had been trailing by as many as 13 points, tightened up their play and took over the lead in a dramatic fashion.

In the opening seconds, it was evident that top Warrior scorer Graceann Bennett ramped up her game. Soon after blocking a Cougar three-pointer, she sank a trey from behind the key, followed it up soon after with a full-court fast-break basket, and then scored a third basket when a teammate fed her the ball inside.

In about four minutes, Lake George was ahead 31-30. The 14-1 Warrior run ended up with a 23-7 third quarter in Lake George’s favor, with Bennett scoring 12 of the points and teammate Lacey Cormie tallying 8.

Undoubtedly, the scoring tilt was also due to the Cougars reducing defensive pressure because they were in foul trouble.

Asked about the comeback rally, Bennett offered her thoughts after the team hoisted their trophy in the air.

“During halftime, we sat in the locker room and said nothing’s going to be taken from us in the second half, — so we had a ‘gut check,’ gave everything we could, and it paid off,” she said. “Then we started to play our game instead of worrying what they were doing — running a lot on transition, getting natural shots instead of forcing them — that’s what really changed for us.”

Less than two minutes into the final quarter, however, Lake George faced a formidable challenge: Bennett and another veteran teammate fouled out.

Huddled with his team on the sidelines, Warriors coach Rob Tefft told the remainder of his squad to get the ball into the hands of senior point guard Lacey Cormie.

Younger players, including several drafted late this year from junior varsity, took to the floor with a sense of mission. Sophomore Samantha Jeckel set the tone when she scored a basket soon after Bennett was benched.

Cormie led the charge, repeatedly charging down the floor to hit key baskets, as well as keeping up the defensive pressure that retained the slim lead despite the Cougars’ relentless comeback efforts.

Those final five Warrior players successfully preserving the lead — although North Warren got within merely three points — were Cormie, and sophomores Nikki Hladik and Samantha Jeckel, plus eighth graders Rachel Jaeger and Mikayla Duffy.

Bennett praised the latter three, JV draftees, for doing their part in securing the win.

“I’m so very proud of their performance — how they handled themselves in such an intense game in front of a huge crowd,” she said. “The game was in their hands and they played incredibly.”

Tefft said that he was confident his draftees and their teammates would pull through for a win.

“They are in the gym every day, working hard,” he said. “Their numbers were called, and they went and accomplished what they needed to.”

After the game, Cormie talked about how her team had refocused for this rematch after their 65-58 loss Dec. 21 to North Warren.

“Madasyn Bush is a tank in the paint, so we had to figure out how to guard her — because last time, they got a lot of open shots inside as well as threes,” she said. “And when Graceann fouls out, we know we have to power through.”

Bush and Bennett have been Section II’s top scorers this year. Bennett praised Bush and her team for putting up a tough battle.

“I have a lot of respect for Madasyn-- She played a great game. It’s definitely great to have someone that challenging to play against,” Bennett said.

Tefft added his thoughts.

“North Warren is a very tough team and their pressure defense contained us in the first half, but it’s a 32-minute game. They were able to get some momentum in the first quarter, and we were able to fight through it. It was a total team effort —that’s who we are,” he said. “The kids played with a lot of heart and guts, and I’m proud of them.”

For Lake George, Bennett scored 27 points and tallied 22 rebounds, 3 assists, 7 steals, and 2 blocks. Lacey Cormie scored 20 points — including 3 three-pointers and had 4 steals and 2 assists. Duffy grabbed 9 rebounds and Nikki Hladik had 8 rebounds and Jeckel had 6 steals.

For North Warren, Bush scored 21 points and tallied 17 rebounds and 5 steals. Gagnon totaled 13 points, 7 steals, 5 rebounds, and 5 assists. Dewar scored 3 points and grabbed 8 rebounds. Kenney scored 8 points and had 2 assists —and Jackie Urtz scored 4 points and blocked 2 shots.

Warriors beat Burghers

GLENS FALLS — In achieving the Adirondack League championship, the Lake George Warriors —seeded No 3 in the tournament — beat second-ranked Warrensburg on Feb. 15 by a score of 61-45.

In that game, Graceann Bennett scored 38 points and tallied 17 rebounds and 4 assists. Lacey Cormie scored 16 points and had 2 assists; Alauna Wright scored 5 points and grabbed 11 rebounds; Samantha Jeckel scored 2 points and captured 8 rebounds.

For Warrensburg, Britanny Frasier scored 10 points and tallied 9 rebounds and 1 assist; Megan Hughes scored 10 points and grabbed 6 rebounds; point guard Hope Boland scored 8 points and 1 assist; Zoe Morgan scored 8 points; and Madison Sheridan scored 7 points and had 5 rebounds, and Starr Hughes scored 2 points.