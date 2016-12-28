In pivotal league battle, Cougars halt Lake George’s winning streak

× Expand The 2016-17 North Warren High School Varsity Girls Basketball team includes (front, left to right): Cloe Jones Alyssa Kramar, Alyssa Dewar, Hannah Kenney, Sydney Gagnon, (rear): Jaclyn Urtz, Sarah Stewart, Madasyn Bush and Brooke French.

CHESTERTOWN — The North Warren girls basketball team wrote a full chapter in their school’s history book Dec. 21, as their small-school D team beat Lake George, the Section II 2015-16 champions who last week were ranked No. 4 in New York State among all Class C schools.

The Cougars beat the Warriors by a score of 65-58, leading the entire highly physical game.

Both teams battled to remain undefeated in Adirondack League play this season. Last year, Lake George had a 21-game winning streak.

For years, Lake George has prevailed in the Western division of the league, which is now split up into three divisions by school size rather than geographically. North Warren is one of the smallest of all the schools in the league; Lake George is one of the largest.

In the pivotal league showdown, North Warren was strong right out of the gate, then kept the pressure intense throughout the game.

The Cougar win was a considerable achievement, considering they were going up against a squad that features Graceann Bennett, a sophomore All-State guard-forward who scored 395 points last year and is averaging 26 points and nearly 18 rebounds per game this year — backed up by four other players with impressive statistics.

North Warren Senior Madasyn Bush — game high-scorer with 34 points along with 14 rebounds — offered her thoughts about how her team managed the feat that other teams have been unable to accomplish.

“Coach Hogan told us that we had to show up and put everything we had into the game from the start,” she said. “Our team came in knowing we would have to work hard non-stop the entire game.

Senior Hannah Kenney, who scored 9 points in the game, also said her teammates were focused on victory.

“We went in with a mind-set to just play our hardest, no matter what the outcome might be,” she said.

The Cougars indeed worked hard. They pressured the Warriors everywhere on the court. All season, they’d practiced their full-court press, and they employed it successfully against the Warriors.

The Cougars lead 12-8 by the end of the first quarter — which Bush described as a slow start for her team — then they widened their lead to 32-18 by the half.

“I started off rough and knew I had to get my head into the game,” she said, as she praised her teammates for their work.

“Alyssa Dewar had the defense we needed to guard Graceann and Hannah Kenney added the ‘threes’ we needed,” she said, adding that sophomore Sydney Gagnon — utilizing her exceptional speed — often scrambled into the passing lanes to deflect the Warrior’s passes.

“Our team has chemistry because we know we need each other, she said.

With Lake George’s resurgence as halftime approached, Kenney shot two three-pointers to secure North Warren’s lead.

Gagnon, who tallied 12 points and four assists for the Cougars, said all her teammates played with intensity.

“We went into this game pumped and ready to put in our ‘all’,” Gagnon said, noting that Alyssa Dewar was focused on pursuing Bennett, and that Bush was hot on offense — she scored 9 two-point shots, one three-pointer and an impressive 13 points from the foul line — which shows how scrappy Lake George’s defense was.

“Coach P.J. Hogan is a huge factor in our success,” Gagnon added. “He pushes us to do our best.”

The Cougars’ remarkable teamwork was developed through hundreds of practices and dozens of games throughout middle school, Gagnon said.

“Our basketball team is more of a family than anything,” she said. “We have each other’s backs on and off the court and support each other.”

Kenney said all those hours in practice paid off.

“Lots of hard work, conditioning and defensive drills won us the game,” she said. “Scoring just comes when you play good defense.”

The Cougars’ family spirit compelled them to step up their game when Bush, Gagnon, and Sarah Stewart got into foul trouble or were hurt, Gagnon added.

“I was impressed that we played smart on the court and kept fighting ‘til the end,” she said.

Bennett drew many of those fouls, ending up as Lake George’s top scorer for the game with 27 points plus grabbing eight rebounds. Award-winning senior shooting guard Lacey Cormie contributed 12 points to the Warriors effort including two 3-pointers. Alauna Wright posted 8 points and 8 rebounds, Nikki Hladik scored 6 points and grabbed 7 rebounds, and Alysia Kane added 5 points.

For the Cougars, Alyssa Dewar scored 7 points and Sarah Stewart added 3 to help out Bush, Gagnon and Kenney in their collective offensive attack.

With the win, North Warren is 4-0 in the Adirondack League and 6-1 overall — and Lake George is 3-1 and 4-1 respectively.