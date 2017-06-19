×
WEST HAVEN – Race car driver Brad Bertrand (center) of Ferrisburgh stood in victory lane with his family and friends after his fourth-straight Portland Glass Mini Stock win at Devil’s Bowl Speedway in West Haven last weekend.
