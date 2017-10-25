Indians, Hornets set for Class B crown

× Expand Photo by Jill Lobdell Peru’s Alex Rine prepares to catch the ball on a return as Beekmantown’s Jacob Dixon bears down on him.

CLINTONVILLE | The Plattsburgh High School football team has gone from the depths to the height over the past three seasons, and now sits as the top seed as they prepare to face Peru in the Section VII/Class B championship game Saturday, Oct. 28, 3:30 p.m. at AuSable Valley Central School.

PERU (2-6)

The Indians come into the Class B final after earning a 26-21 win over Beekmantown in the Class B semifinals.

“I do not know if there was anything different between our two games,” coach Ryon O’Connell said. “We knew it would be a tough game and we knew it would come down to the last drive.”

Trailing 21-20, the Indians started their final drive 71 yards away.

“We were into our two-minute drill.” O’Connell said. “In practice, we do the drill two times each week and try to make it hectic for the kids. So, it may look hectic on the field, but the kids are able to get the job done.”

O’Connell said a key play was the connecting between quarterback Ryley O’Connell and Alex Rine for a 35 yards play.

“That set us up, and Kasen Brennan made a great run to get into the endzone,” O’Connell said.

Brennan finished with 41 yards rushing, while O’Connell threw for 123 yards and two scores, connecting with Rine and Robert Reynolds on each.

For Beekmantown, Cris Arzola had 118 rushing and a touchdown.

O’Connell said they will continue to draw on their season worth of experiences as they prepare to meet the Hornets.

“We have had a lot of close games,” he said. “The Beekmantown games were close. The PHS game was close. I think our team has become more determined in the playoffs and we have to focus on not turning the ball over and using the clock.

PHS (4-4)

The Hornets come off a 45-14 loss to OFA last week, with Mitch Senecal throwing for 132 yards and a touchdown, while Tyler Phillips scored the other touchdown of the game, picking off an OFA pass and returning it 46 yards for the score.

Head coach Patrick Keleher said there was an issue in dealing with the size of the OFA line, as they out-gained the Hornets 465-211.