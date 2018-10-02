Indians, Lady Eagles take to top of D-I standings

× Peru’s Noah Lederman looks to move the ball against Plattsburgh High’s Jalen Abellard in the Sept. 27 meeting between the two teams. Lederman scored a pair of goals as the Indians took control of the Division I boy’s standings in soccer. More pictures from this game can be found online at mycapture.suncommunitynews.com. Photo by Jill Lobdell

PLATTSBURGH | The Peru Indians boy’s varsity soccer team and Beekmantown Lady Eagles girl’s team scored key wins last Thursday as they both staked their claims to the top of the Northern Soccer League’s Division I standings.

INDIANS SCORE WIN OVER HORNETS

In a rematch of an early season draw, Noah Lederman scored in the fourth and 18th minutes of play as Peru scored a 2-0 win over Plattsburgh High on their home turf.

The win gave the Indians some added space over the Hornets, as PHS had dropped a 1-0 score to the Saranac Chiefs earlier in the week.

“I knew it was going to be a tough game,” said Peru head coach Matt Carpenter. “It was a battle for first place. PHS lost the night before, but we had a tie the day before, so if we lost than PHS would have the tie breaker. It was a must-win game, so we knew it was going to be tough. We just wanted to step up our game and play better than what we did last time.”

“I think we just came out and worked hard,” said Lederman.

“I thought our team came out with a lot of momentum and energy,” said Gabe Nuzzo, who assisted on the first Lederman goal.

Carpenter said the road is not easy in the next week with games against Saranac Lake and Saranac.

“Those are really tough matchups and they don’t like to give up goals,” he said. “Starting next week they have to concentrate on two very hard times and work really hard. We are going to play like we have no room for error for the rest of the time.”

× Beekmantown’s Sarah Tisdale looks to clear the ball out of the Eagles end of the field while being pressured by Saranac’s Nora Canning Sept. 27. The Eagles scored a 1-0 win over the Chiefs, giving them the edge in the Division I standings. Photo by Keith Lobdell

LADY EAGLES DEFEAT LADY CHIEFS

In a battle of Division I unbeatens, Beekmantown got a goal from Danielle Dyke on an assist from Emma Beach as the Eagles defense recorded their seventh straight shutout in a 1-0 win over the Saranac Lady Chiefs, giving the Eagles a three-point lead in the standings.

“We communicate a lot and we anticipate where each of us is going to go in the formation,” said left defender Sarah Tisdale, who had the primary mark on Saranac’s top scorer Nora Canning.

“Sarah is doing amazing as a first year varsity player and did an amazing job marking Nora,” said stopper Beach. “As long as we are working together, we are really good at judging who is going to go where and where to mark. Communication has always been the key for us. We have had to learn how to play together and shift as a defensive unit.”

“If we keep working and improving the way we are now, we can be successful,” said sweeper Jhenna Trombley. “To keep growing and improving is the key.”

“I switched to defense during the middle of the season I think it has been a good fit with these girls,” said right defender Kiera Regan.

“My assistant coach does a good job with them and our defense has been spectacular,” said coach Peter Bursik. “Olivia Scott and Danielle Dyke have also been on defense or us and the girls do a great job when they are called upon.”

Bailey Carter has up to the challenge in net to complete the Eagles defensive unit.

“The chemistry of our team is really getting better,” said Bursik. “It’s a very close-knit group and they have been playing really well.”