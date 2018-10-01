Indians lead CVAC volleyball at midway point

× Peru’s Teagan Seymour tries to get a hit past the block of Saranac’s Kate Siskavich and Stephanie Moulton during their Sept. 27 match to end the first half of the CVAC volleyball season. Photo by Keith Lobdell

Photo by Keith Lobdell Plattsburgh High’s Arianna Gowett sets up for an attack against Beekmantown’s Albria Rodriguez earlier this season.

PERU | As the Champlain Valley Athletic Conference heads into the second half of the season, the Peru Indians stand atop the standings as the only unbeaten team in the league.

“It’s really is nice,” said Peru coach Mary Anne Lake about getting through the first half of the season with an 8-0 match record and a 24-5 game record.

“It has been a lot of fun watching the girls grow and getting better with every practice and working on new systems of offense and defense,” Lake said.

“The team chemistry has been pushing us through the first half and we are having a great time together,” said Isabelle Martin, whose 56 kills on the season, according to the teams’ MaxPreps site, second behind teammate Marie Higgins (65).

“We work on a lot of serve-receive,” said Martin. “That is very vital to get plays going in order to run an offense. Sticking with consistency and getting up for each match will keep us going.”

“The girls have shown great resilience in some of their games,” Lake said.

Olivia Bousquet leads the Indians in serving aces (22) and assists (113), while Molly Timmons has 67 digs and Alexis Hayes has seven blocks.

With a strong week, the Beekmantown Eagles secured a hold on the second spot in the rankings with a 7-1 league record and a 22-7 game record. Albria Rodriguez has connected on 84 kills in the first half of the season, while Courtney Macey has 74. From the service line, Jenna Begor has 26 aces, while Lizzie Hynes and Rodriguez each have 23 aces. Begor also leads the team with 97 digs, while Rodriguez had five blocks and Alexys Hawks has 123 assists.

× Saranac Lake’s Katie Gay leads the Red Storm in assists over the first half of the season, pictured playing a ball as Barrett Smith and Isabella Armstrong of Lake Placid prepare to receive. Photo by Keith Lobdell

Saranac, Plattsburgh High and Saranac Lake are all even with a 5-3 match record, while Saranac Lake has an 18-9 games record, with Saranac at 16-9 and PHS at 15-11.

Danielle Gonyea leads the Red Storm on offense with 37 kills and six blocks, while Sydney Andronica has 20 aces and 121 digs, while Katie Gay has 40 assists (over seven games reported).

Stephanie Moulton leads the Lady Chiefs with 60 kills and eight blocks on the season, while Madison DuBray and Abigail Marant each have 19 aces on the season. Trinity Paquin has 119 digs on the season, while Mikayla St. Louis leads the team with 105 assists.

AuSable Valley and Northeastern Clinton each have 2-6 match records, as the Patriots have a 10-19 game record with NCCS at 9-20.

Abi Walton has 54 kills and 12 blocks to lead the Patriots, while Lindsey Lincoln has 16 aces, with Isabela Perez adding 38 digs and Madison Campbell recording 55 assists.

Northern Adirondack and Lake Placid each have a record of 1-7, with NAC holding a 5-21 record with a win over Lake Placid Sept. 25. The Blue Bombers have a game record of 4-22.

In their match, Cora Barnaby and Madison Brunell each served for five aces in the Bobcats 3-0 win over the Blue Bombers. Barnaby led the Bobcats with three kills, while Chloe Smith had three aces, Anna Brown three assists and Brunell five digs.

For the Blue Bombers, Rose Burns had six digs, while Dylan Bashaw had four assists and Evelynn Sharp three kills.