Indians, Patriots win in the pool

× AuSable Valley’s Allison McCormick totaled four wins in the Patriots Sept. 18 match against Moriah. Photo by Jill Lobdell

PLATTSBURGH | While Plattsburgh High started with a win in the 200 medley relay, it was the Peru Indians who took seven of the next nine events to score an 87-67 win over the Hornets Sept. 18.

Olivia Barnett won the 100 free and 100 fly for the Indians, while Emily McLane scored wins in the 200 individual medley (IM) and 100 breaststroke. The Indians captured the 200 free and 400 free relay events as well, with Andie Abdallah and Theodora Welch scoring wins for the Hornets in the 50 free and 100 free.

The AuSable Valley Patriots swept the relay events in their 88-56 win over the Moriah Vikings, as Allison McCormick was part of the 200 medley and 200 free relay while also winning the 200 free and 100 breaststroke. Emma Greene won the 200 IM for the Patriots, while Olivia Colozza won the 100 free, Riley Stone the 100 back and Mylea Goodman the 500 free. Lily Williams scored wins for the Vikings in back-to-back wins, taking the top podium spot in the 50 free and 100 fly.