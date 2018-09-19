Indians sweep Blue Bombers in volleyball

× Peru’s Isabelle Martin (seen here on a block) had nine kills for the Indians against Lake Placid Sept. 18. Photo by Keith Lobdell

PERU | Marie Higgins and Isabelle Martin each recorded nine kills as the Peru Indians scored a 3-0 win against the Blue Bombers of Lake Placid Sept. 18. Higgins also added four aces, while Lauryn Clary had 22 assists for the Indians’ offense. Evelyn Sharp had six kills for the Blue Bombers, while Grace Crawford had seven digs and five aces. Dylan Bashaw had 13 assists.

Alibra Rodriguez had 14 kills for the Beekmantown offense and tallied seven digs as the Eagles scored a 3-0 win over Plattsburgh High, with Jenna Begor adding 19 digs and three aces while Alexys Hynes had 11 assists. For the Hornets, Bridget Melhorn had 16 assists and five aces to lead the offense for Plattsbugh High School, while Alexandra Hartnett had eight kills and Hannah Giroux had 17 digs.

Saranac Lake scored a 3-0 win against Northern Adirondack Bobcats, with Madie Gay totaling six kills and 13 digs in the win, while Sydney Andronica added 19 digs and Marissa Gibbs adding 15 digs. Anna Brown had 11 digs while Madison Brunell had nine kills for the Bobcats.

Northeastern Clinton Cougars scored their first match win of the season with a 3-1 win over AuSable Valley as Katera Poupore had 26 digs defensively to go with five kills and three aces on the attack. Grace Dumas added nine assists for the Cougars, while Rosja Depo had 10 assists for the Patriots.