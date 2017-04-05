Indoor soccer success

Photo provided
Four other girls, Sarah Anderson, Mikenna Valentine, Reagan Garrison, and Somer Scoresome play for Northern United U17 girls travel indoor team. Their team finished in third place out of 14 teams in the CDYSL.
Photo provided
Morgan Baker and Lexi Harter of Moriah have played indoor soccer for the Northern United Soccer Club on the U14 travel team. Their team won the league championship at the Sportsplex in Clifton Park.
Photo provided
The U-10 Moriah Vikings won the 2017 President’s Cup as the Girls B Division Champions at Afirm Sports recently. The team includes coaches Tiffany Pinheiro and Julie Anderson along with players Anna Anderson, Emily Pinheiro, Nora Brassard, Maddelena Gallo, Hannah Gaddor, Zoey St. Gelais, Amelia Kazlo, Juliana Riemersma, Alexis Mascarenas and Abigail Sprague.