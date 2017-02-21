Indoor track crowns state qualifiers

× Expand Photo provided Tyler Blair takes flight as he earned the top spot in the long jump at the Section VII indoor track and field state qualifying meet Feb. 18.

PLATTSBURGH — As the case has been all season, the Saranac indoor track and field team placed numerous athletes onto the Section VII state team during the annual qualification meet of the NYSPHSAA indoor event Feb. 18 at the PSUC Fieldhouse.

Those who qualified will head to a new venue for the NYSPHSAA State indoor track and field championships this year, moving from Cornell University to the Ocean Breeze Track & Field Athletic Complex in Staten Island on Saturday, March 4.

Rachael Woodruff qualified for three events with wins as part of the 4-by-800 relay team with Faith Haley, Jessica Doorman and Heather Dutko; along with solo victories in the 1,500 and 1,000.

Saranac swept the 4-by-400 relay events (boys: Tyler Blair, Luke Maye, Marcus Baisi and Rory Patterson; girls: Lily Adams, Alexis Rickert, Rebecca Romonowitz and Angel Ryder), while the boys team of Jack Drolet, Preston Boliver, Shayne O’Neill and Delutis won the 4-by-160 relay.

“Our team pulled through and they got me a good lead,” Delutis said. “We all had really good races. It feels good to represent the team and I hope to do good at states.”

“It was a good run. We had been working all week and getting faster,” said O’Neill.

“We have a lot of chemistry with this relay team and I love them to death,” added Boliver.

“I wanted to leave everything on the table and take everything out of the tank,” said Drolet.

The Chiefs swept the top two spots in both 55 hurdle events. In boys, Cameron Duffield scored a two-tenths win over teammate Luke Maye, as both came into the meet with an identical qualifying time.

“It is awesome to be going to states with my best friend,” Maye said about Duffield. “We have been pushing each other throughout the entire season and it has just been awesome.”

In the girls hurdles, Desiree Dashnaw and Brandi LaVarnway also swept the top two spots to earn state bids.

“I usually run that time so it was a good run,” Dashnaw said. “It will be fun to be going with my teammates.”

“I think I could have run better but there was a false start that knocked me off a little,” added LaVarnway. “We are good competitors together. It is good to be on the same team and push each other.”

In the field, Blair and Delutis took the top two spots in the long jump.

“Delutis beat me last week so we have been battling it out all season,” Blair said. “It is awesome to be on a team that challenges each other and is so deep, we have unspoken competition and we know in the back of our heads we are competing against our own teammates.”

In the girl’s shot put, the Chiefs recorded a state qualifying sweep with winner Logan Thatcher and runner up Kat Furman.

“It has been a really tough year with a really good competitor in Kat,” Thatcher said. “I have to do my best in practice and the work really paid off. I think this is the hardest year I have ever had as far as work.”

The Chiefs also swept the weight throw, as Lizzie Trudeau and Kylee Wiedeman placed in the top two.

In the 600, Rory Patterson and Faith Haley both scored wins for the Chiefs.

“My previous teammate Lexi holds the record for the 600 and it would be a nice accomplishment to beat it,” said Haley of her state goal. “There was a lot of pressure but it was nice to have someone to push me.”

Andrew LePage scored a win in the 1,000 for the Chiefs, while also placing second in the 1,600.

“I wanted to get to states,” he said. “I went out and ran my hardest and it paid off.”

Teammate Heather Dutko completed the sweep in the 1,000.

“Going into the race I knew it was going to be hard because all of the qualifying times had been really good,” Dutko said. “I have to work on my starts because sometimes I will come out too slow.”

Dan Utzler returned to the top of the podium in the shot put, going past everyone on his final throw to earn the title.

“I worked pretty hard to get back into first place,” he said. “I know the Ticonderoga boys were very hungry but I knew I wanted that first place. I just wanted to give it all I got. I knew if I didn’t get a good mark it would be my last throw ever, so I wanted to get a good mark.”

Kyle Drolette finished the day of wins for the Chiefs in the boy’s weight throw.

The Chiefs also qualified Marcus Baisi with a second place finish in the 300, and LaVarnway with a second in the long jump.

× Peru’s Evan Palmer edges Sanrac’s Marcus Baisi in the 300. Photo by Keith Lobdell

In the boy’s 55 dash, Peru’s Evan Palmer edged Beekmantown’s Darryn Nephew at the line for the win. Palmer also won the 300.

“I didn’t get to run last week,” Palmer said. “Hearing people talking about last week pushed me harder and made me more focused. I really concentrated on my block start and I was able to get the win. Everyone down there is very fast and you have to train a lot to get ready.”

Caleb Moore also scored two wins for Seton Catholic, earning top spots in the 1,600 and 3,200.

“I am hoping to get a personal record in the two mile because the track for states is very fast,” Moore said. “It has been a good indoor season coming off a cross country season that did not end the way I wanted, but I have worked hard to get back to this point and to go to states.”

Peru also scored a win in the opening event of the meet, the 4-by-800 relay, with the team of Paul Ryder, Matthew Guski, Connor Meyers and Dan Bridgeman.

“I ran hard and hit 2:11,” Ryder said. “I think this is great. I have not gone to states yet and I am looking forward to it.”

“I have to give all the credit to my coach, Dan Lennon,” said Bridgeman. “He’s just a legend and he always pushes us hard and knows what to do. This is my first year running track and I like running with these guys. You always have to keepa bit in the tank.”

“I think we did really good,” said Meyers. “The first two runners really gave us the gap we needed. First time going to states and first relay going since our coach was here.”

“It felt pretty good today,” added Guski. “My teammates did all the work.”

In the girl’s 55, Saranac Lake’s Jada Meadows won the event in a return to indoor for her school, while CorrieAnne Stoner placed second.

“This means so much honestly,” Meadows said. “I have been in love with track since third grade and I have worked so hard to get indoor track back to the school so this is just an amazing feeling. I think getting into the mindset makes my runs better so today I wanted to be really focused on the run and I think that is what helped today.”

“I don’t know what to say,” said Stoner. “It was a good run and it was really close at the end. I worked a lot on my starts and bringing my head down at the end got me that last push.”

× Plattsburgh High’s Sue Sivakumaron takes the baton from Angie Lyons as the Hornets won the 4x160 relay. More photos from this meet are available online at mycapture.suncommunitynews.com. Photo by Keith Lobdell

The upset of the day came in the girl’s 4-by-160 relay, where the third seeded PHS team of Maddy Woodward, Lindsey Gilmore, Angie Lyons and Sue Sivakumaron, defeated the Ticonderoga team which had been at the top of the podium throughout the season.

“My mom always talks to me about how this will be my last opportunity to go to states so I just thought of that and pushed myself to help this team,” said Woodward.

“It has been amazing,” said Gilmore about being part of the PHS team as a Chazy student. “The team has been great to me and I loved it. We wanted to push our hardest and do our best.”

“I just kept thinking of my brother (Joseph) and how I wanted to make him proud,” said Lyons.

“I just did not want to let my guard down because you never know how close they are or when they are going to come after you,” added Sivakumaron.

Sivakumaron placed second in the 300 for another state spot, a race which was won by AuSable Valley’s Brinn Peck.

“I have been training all year for it and everything came together,” Peck said. “I was in lane three and I wasn’t even paying attention to the corners. I could feel them to the inside and it kept pushing me.”

The girl’s 3,000 was swept by two of the DeJordy trio, with Lea winning the event and Savannah placing second.

“It was amazing,” Lea said. “I really enjoyed racing this season and I am excited to get to go to states. It is always nice to push each other.”

“I wanted to stay with her during the race and try to push her at the end,” said Savannah. “I wanted to see her go to states and I wanted both of us to get there.”

In field events, Plattsburgh High’s Jared Moore and Ticonderoga’s Meg McDonald scored wins in the high jump.

“It’s my first time going to states so it is emotional and amazing,” Moore said. “I have a back injury to ice over the next two weeks and I am looking forward to the great competition. I think going to be in that atmosphere is going to be a great thing.”

“It was a good season and it went a lot better than I expected but I had a couple bad meets,” McDonald said. “I think I have to work on driving my knees up more. Obviously, it’s also good to work on jumping higher.”

Ticonderoga also scored a win in the long jump with Haleigh Wright.

“I started out a little rough,” Wright said. “I was kinda sick so I was a little nervous coming in. My one goal was to get to states and things worked out. I am going to do lots of run-throughs, make sure my mark is perfect and try to get a little more height.”

Plattsburgh High swept the triple jump with DeAndre Watson and Mackenzie Baker.

“It went off a little rough but in the end I came up with a better jump,” Watson said. “I am looking forward to facing the state competitors and learn from watching them so I can get better.”

“I think it was a good day jumping,” added Baker. “I think I just need to practice and work on the jumps before states.”

Also qualifying for states was Sofia DeJordy placed second in the girl’s 1,000, meaning all three of the Seton sisters will compete at states.

In the 600, Tyler Martin of Saranac Lake finished second, while Hailey Christiansen of AuSable Valley placed second in the girl’s event, showing the emotion of making her first state team on her final try.

“I have been in track since seventh grade and I never thought it was going to happen,” she said. “I pushed really hard. This season has been really rough and it hit me in the last meet that I had to get back into it. I can’t even explain it right now.”

Paul Ryder of Peru finished second in the 1,000, while Pascalle Allen of Seton Catholic finished second in the girl’s 1,000. Peru’s Guski scored a second place finish in the 3,200.

In the field, Beekmantown’s Olivia Buckley qualified for states with a second place finish in the high jump, while Brandin Plumadore of Ti placed second in the shot put while teammate Collin Bresett placed second in the high jump. Peru’s Derek Fagan placed second in the weight throw.