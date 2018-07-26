Inductees announced for local baseball hall of fame

MORRISONVILLE | Four former Post 20 baseball standouts –John Zerrahn, Peter Proctor, Matt Sames and Tom Neale -have been selected for induction into the Clinton County Mariners Hall of Fame later this summer.

Zerrahn was a standout member of the Post 20 baseball program for four seasons, 1970-73.

He was a member of District IV Championship teams in 1970 and 1971. Following a standout high school career at Peru Central School, Zerrahn continued his baseball career at Plattsburgh State.

Proctor was a four-year standout in the Post 20 baseball program from 1973-76. Following a standout career at Beekmantown Central School, Proctor played his freshman season at Indiana State and his sophomore season at Palomar Junior College before finishing his career at the University of California-Northridge.

Sames spent three years, 1984-86, as one of the top performers for Wally Vanderhoff coached squads. He was a key component on the 1985 District IV Championship squad that finished with a 32-6-1 record. Following his career at Plattsburgh High School, Sames went on to a standout career at LeMoyne College from 1987-90.

Neale was a standout performer of Post 20 teams from 1985-87 and was a teammate of Sames’ on the 1985 District IV Championship team. Following a standout career at Plattsburgh High School, Neale went on to a standout career at St. Rose College from 1988-1991.

Zerrahn, Proctor, Sames and Neale are the seventh group to earn induction into the Clinton County Mariners Hall of Fame joining 2012’s Harry Demary, Robert Garrow and Gary Butler; 2013’s Joe Staves, Bill Durnin, Tim O’Connell, Mike St. Louis and Pip LaFountain; 2014’s Tim McDonough, Jim Shutts, Wally Vanderhoff, Larry Carpenter and Randy Senecal; 2015’s John Flynn, Mike Flynn, John Hart, John Rock, Mike Rock and Gerald Burdo; 2016’s Jeff Doorey, John Ireland, Paul O’Connell, Dick Denny and Dale Meron; 2017’s Jack Daly, Chris King and Stephen Peryea.

The ceremony will be held in conjunction with the Mariners end-of-season gathering at the West Plattsburgh American Legion Aug. 9. For more information, follow the Clinton County Mariners on Facebook or visit leaguelineup.com/ccmariners.