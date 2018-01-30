International Children’s Games coming to Lake Placid

× Lake Placid Mayor Craig Randall and International Children’s Games President Torsten Rasch sign the official agreement for Lake Placid to become the host city for the 2019 International Children’s Winter Games Jan. 6-11. Photo by Keith Lobdell

LAKE PLACID | Youth from the ages of 12 to 15 will come to Lake Placid next winter to take part in an Olympic-style competition next year.

Officials from Lake Placid and the International Children’s Winter Games signed the agreement to bring the event to the Olympic village Jan. 23 in a ceremony held at the Olympic Jumping Complex.

“This is really a special moment for Lake Placid and for the region and we can welcome this event officially to the community and for what this can do for all levels of sport,” said Lake Placid Mayor Craig Randall. “This comes about because of the events we have participated in over the past 10 years. Over the years of meetings in various places, but mostly Switzerland, we have had opportunities to speak to organizations and interests have surfaced.”

Randall said the venture moved forward in 2016 when local athletes competed in the ICG in Germany.

“It is bringing our young children to regions where they can learn about other cultures and other communities and that can open their minds,” Randall said. “This is just a very unique experience and I am very proud we are signing the host city agreement. It is a very special and emotional event for many people. I expect we will provide a very kind experience for all of your people.”

ICG President Torsten Rasch said the event is now entering its 50th year.

“This will be the first time we will have the games in an Olympic City and Winter Games in the United States,” Rasch said.

The real impact of the games is made upon the youth who compete in them, he said.

“If you want to have a real authentic view of the games, you had 16 wonderful ambassadors of the games and they were true ambassadors for the games,” he said. “For them, it is more important how they interact together and get to know each other, and they get to compete for a medal. I think Lake Placid will bring smiles to these children.”

ABOUT THE GAMES

The International Children’s Winter Games will take place from Jan. 6-11 next year, with up to 1,000 athletes anticipated to compete in a number of winter sporting events including alpine, freestyle and cross country skiing, biathlon, snowboarding, figure skating, speed skating and hockey.

There is also the possibility the ICWG will utilize the Mt. Hoevenburg sliding track to include events such as bobsled and more.

Youth from around 60 cities across the globe come together to compete in these events, which were started in 1968.

For more information, visit the website international-childrens-games.org.