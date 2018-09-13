Iradukunda tallies two goals, six points

× Expand Castleton University photo Spartan Seraphin Iradukunda tallied two goals and six points as Ryan McKay earned his first career win.

One score in the first half and five goals in the second led the Castleton University men’s soccer team past former conference foe Northern Vermont University-Lyndon, 6-0, last week at Dave Wolk Stadium.

With the win, Castleton improves to 1-1-0, while Northern Vermont-Lyndon falls to 0-2-0.

A relatively quiet first half led to an explosive second half as Castleton blew the doors off the contest with three goals in a four-minute span. In the 55th minute, Rida Kori started the scoring, his first career goal, as he received the feed from Seraphin Iradukunda on the right side and buried the ball in the net.

Moments later, Iradukunda set up another goal as he found Colby Gay on the same half of the field to make it 3-0.

Earlier in the first half, Iradukunda notched the first two of his six points on the evening as he launched the ball from just inside the 18-yard box. He would later add a second goal, which wrapped up the scoring for Castleton and marked his third of the season.

Completing the stretch of three rapid-fire scores, Sean Springer worked the ball into the box, sending it off a defender, who deflected it into the twine. Ten minutes later, Castleton’s Peter Lynn tallied the team’s fifth score as he worked his way from the backline into the box and took a ball from Peter Makuni before putting it away.

The Spartans tallied 40 shots during the game, recording 20 in each half. Iradukunda was responsible for 18, including five shots that struck either the post or the crossbar. Makuni and Gay were responsible for four attempts each.

In the goal, freshman Ryan McKay earned his first career victory making one save in just fewer than 75 minutes of play. Alex Fernald came on in relief and played the final 15-plus minutes.

For NVU-Lyndon, Caleb Derbyshire took the loss between the posts, allowing four goals and stopping seven shots in 63 minutes. Dennis Farnham III clocked the final 27 minutes and made two saves.