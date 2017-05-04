Jim Abbott-Dick Coffey Golf Tourney on tap

PERU — The Jim Abbott–Dick Coffey Golf Tournament in support of the Foundation of CVPH is set for Friday, June 2 at the Adirondack Golf and Country Club in Peru.

Registration begins at 11 a.m., lunch at 11:30 a.m. and the shotgun start at noon.

There will be red tees, mulligans and a 50-50 raffle available at registration.

An awards reception will take place immediately following the tournament.

Reception guest tickets are available at $15 per guest. Cost per golfer (teams of 4) is $100 or $80 for Adirondack members.

To learn more about gold, silver and individual golfer sponsorships, call Michelle Senecal at 314-3359.