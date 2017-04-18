Jr. Digger summer camps available

BEEKMANTOWN — The 10th annual Jr. Digger and Volleyball Academy Summer Camp are now scheduled.

The Jr. Digger Volleyball Clinic for grades entering 6 to 9 will be held Tuesday, June 27 through June 30, from 8:30 to 10 a.m.

This clinic is designed for three levels: 1. The beginning player; 2. Modified level player, and; 3. Athletes preparing for the JV level JV Prep. Freshmen will be grouped together in JV Prep.

All athletes will receive a t-shirt and eligible for additional volleyball gear.

The JV and Varsity Volleyball Academy Session 1 will be Tuesday, June 27 through June 20 from 10 a.m. until noon.

Session 2 will be Monday, July 3, 5-7 from 9:30 until 11:30 a.m.

Weekly and daily sessions are available. Athletes do not need to attend all sessions.

The Academy emphasizes on preparing athletes for JV and/or Varsity level competition and pre-season tryouts. All Academy registered athletes receive a pair of knee pads and t-shirt.

Registration forms are available on bcsdk12.org under the Beekmantown athletics link.

For more information, contact Volleyball Camp Director, Shana Hileman at hileman.shana@bcsdk12.org.