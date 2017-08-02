Kahan named interim Middlebury tennis coach

× Expand Photo provided Rachel Kahan

MIDDLEBURY — Rachel Kahan has been named the interim head coach of the Middlebury College women’s tennis program.

Kahan served as an assistant coach for the Panthers during the 2016-17 season. She takes over for Mike Morgan, who recently accepted another coaching position.

“We are fortunate to have Rachel be a part of our program over the past year,” said Director of Athletics Erin Quinn. “Her talent as a coach and her experience in our program will provide for an excellent transition as we look to build on the foundation Mike Morgan has built for our program.”

Last season, Kahan helped the Panthers set a program record with 17 wins against many of the nation’s top teams, advancing to the NCAA Semifinals. Middlebury finished 2016-17 ranked fourth nationally by the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) and no. 2 in the Northeast region, boasting four ITA All-Americans.

“I am honored to accept the head coaching position for Middlebury’s women’s tennis team,” Kahan noted. “It is a great privilege to take over the role from Mike Morgan, a man who achieved great success while he was here. I will try to make the transition as seamless as possible and have every intention of continuing the rich traditions of the program. I would like to thank Erin Quinn and the rest of the athletic department for this exceptional opportunity.”

Originally from Connecticut, Kahan graduated from the Laurel Springs School in Ojai, California before accepting a Division I scholarship to Duke. While at Duke, Kahan finished an incredibly successful career by earning the second-most Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) singles wins (36) of any student-athlete in Duke’s history. In her first season, she posted a record of 31-1 and a perfect 11-0 in conference play and was honored as the ACC Rookie of the Year. She posted singles marks of 26-5 as a sophomore and 20-6 during her senior campaign, missing her junior year due to injury.

As a Blue Devil, she accumulated an overall singles record of 77-12 and a 44-22 mark in doubles. Kahan was ranked as high as 77th by the ITA at the conclusion of her rookie year.