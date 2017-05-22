Keating receives college honors

× Expand Photo provided Middlebury lacrosse player Evie Keating has been named to the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) Academic All-District.

MIDDLEBURY — Middlebury lacrosse player Evie Keating has been named to the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) Academic All-District 1 Women’s At-Large First Team.

The junior has helped the eighth-ranked Panthers to a 15-4 record and the team continues it postseason push this weekend by participating in the regional round of the NCAA Tournament.

Keating has a 3.84 GPA, majoring in conservation biology. On the field, she is a key component of a Middlebury squad that leads the NESCAC in team defense at 6.83 goals allowed per game. The defender paces the team and ranks third in the conference with 39 ground balls and has added 24 caused turnovers. The Panther defense has only allowed double figures in goals four times in 19 contests this spring.

Last spring, Keating was named the NCAA Elite 90 Award for the for the 2016 NCAA Division III Women’s Lacrosse Championship. The Elite 90 is presented to the student-athlete with the highest cumulative grade point average participating at the finals site for each of the NCAA’s championships.

Keating will now be placed on a national ballot with the Academic All-American team slated to be released later this month.

The Panthers travel to New Jersey this weekend for the regional round of the tournament, facing 19th-ranked The College at Brockport on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. at The College of New Jersey.