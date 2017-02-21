Keene apologizes for girl’s basketball blowout

ELIZABETHTOWN — A local high school team has apologized in the wake of a blow out victory in the Mountain and Valley Athletic Conference.

Keene Central School Athletic Director Matthew Mills sent a letter out to all Section VII athletic directors and coaches Feb. 10, formally apologizing for the 104-13 victory of the girl’s varsity basketball team over the Chazy Lady Eagles two days earlier.

The letter was confirmed by several coaches and administrators throughout Section VII who had received it.

“Our Athletic Program has always been one of playing hard but with good sportsmanship in mind,” the letter said. “On behalf of the Administration here at Keene Central School we apologize for our lack of sportsmanship shown to Chazy and the rest of Section VII.”

NYSPHSAA past president Stephen Broadwell said he was unaware of any basketball regulations at the varsity level with regard to running up the score.

“To my knowledge NYSPHSAA has not ever looked at legislating any type of rule regarding the discrepancies among scores,” Broadwell said. “Although, many sections and leagues have instituted a ‘mercy run rule’ for their softball and baseball teams.”