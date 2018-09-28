Kelso Creek Classic returns to Minerva

× Expand Photo by John Williams Riders line up for the field races on Aug. 19.

MINERVA | The Kelso Creek Classic returned to Minerva for another successful run last month.

The classic is a two-day event for vintage motorcycles sanctioned by the American Historic Motorcycle Racing Association.

The first day consisted of a cross country race through 80 acres of woodland, which took about one hour, plus one lap on a 3.8 mile course. Prior to the cross country race, there was a vintage observed-trials event in which seven riders participated. There was a total of 45 riders who were registered in various classes.

An open grassy field in town was the venue for a motocross event on the second day.

× A rider carefully moves along the observed trials route in the woodland area used on Aug. 18. Photo by Mike Corey

It was a natural terrain course with twists and turns laid out by mowing to delineate the track. There were 55 riders registered in the various classes of these races with the oldest, a 78 year-old, riding a 1980 Malco.

There was also an exhibition race with fathers and sons/daughters on a track that proved to be hugely popular with the various spectators.

This was the second year the classic has been held in Minerva.

Minerva Central School Class of 2021 provided meal service, including pancakes, hamburgers, hot dogs and much-welcomed cold drinks on a beautiful sunny day.

Attendance at the classic was up from last year with approximately 300 people signing in over both days, including riders as well as spectators.

“I wanted to make sure that people had fun and I feel that it was very successful,” said event organizer Brett Darrow. “I’m planning on an event next year that will be just as much fun.”

Darrow credited the Town of Minerva for aiding in the permit applications.

“John Williams did a lot of work to make this happen, and I appreciate what he and the Minerva Town Board did to make this happen.”