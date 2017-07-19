Kerr Cup honors Lake Placid, Moriah

× The Lake Placid boy’s athletic program was honored with a second place finish in the 2017-18 NYSSWA Kerr Cup for 2017-18. Photo by Jill Lobdell

TROY — The Moriah and Lake Placid athletic programs have each been named as top five high school programs by the New York State Sportswriter’s Association for the 2016-17 school year.

Overall, the Vikings placed fifth among Class D schools, tying with Binghamton-Seton Catholic and behind Fort Ann, Huevelton, Panama and Bishop Kearney.

In the boys Class D final tally, the Lake Placid boy’s program finished in second place, eight points behind Fort Ann, while Moriah was tied for third with Alfred-Almond.

Lake Placid boy’s athletics was a force at the state level this season, capped with a win in the NYSPHSAA Nordic Ski championships. The Blue Bombers started the season with a second place finish at the state cross country meet and a regional appearance in soccer. Along with skiing, the Bombers’ hockey team went to the sectional finals.

The Blue Bombers also captured the Section VII golf title while sending Bjorn Kroes, Drew Maiorca and Ryan Kane to the state championship meet. The quartet of Trent White, Scott Schulz, Henry McGrew and Stuart Baird also qualified for a state tournament in track and field with as part of the 4-by-800 relay team.

“This award is a real credit to our students, coaches and athletic director,” Lake Placid superintendent Roger Catania said. “We have a terrific coaching staff and our athletic directors over the past two years — Matt Walentuk and Donna Moody — have provided outstanding leadership to our entire program. Mostly, we are very proud of our student-athletes and all that they have accomplished over the past few years. It is an honor to be recognized as one of the best ‘D’ schools with a second place finish in the Kerr Cup. I think this speaks to the consistency we have had the last few years and to the dedication and hard work of our athletes. I know I speak for many when I say we are looking forward to the fall season.”

Walentuk, who moved from Lake Placid into the director’s chair for all of Section VII earlier last season, congratulated both teams.

“It is great to see two Section VII schools in the Kerr Cup standings,” he said. “This is a great accomplishment for the student-athletes and coaches at both Moriah and Lake Placid. Congratulations also to those communities in which they represent.”