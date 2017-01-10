Khoury tournament resumes Jan. 14

WARRENSBURG — The final day’s installment of Warrensburg’s George Khoury Boys Basketball Tournament — which was postponed from Dec. 30 due to wintry weather —will be played on Saturday Jan. 14 in the Warrensburg High School gymnasium. 

The consolation game is to be played at noon, featuring Doane Stuart versus The King’s School. 

The championship game between Minerva-Newcomb and Warrensburg is to be held at 1:30 p.m.

In the first night of the tournament on Dec. 29, Warrensburg won their first game of the year, defeating The King’s School of Lake Luzerne by a score of 58-23 in a balanced scoring effort.

Top Headlines