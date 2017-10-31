King Kong went to Rutland to play ping pong

RUTLAND | The Green Mountain Table Tennis Club (GMTTC) will hold its 60th tournament on Saturday, Nov. 18, in Rutland.

The ping-pong tourney will include six events which include singles, doubles, and the popular five-point event. Entry fees are only $10 per event, and $5 for the 5-point event, but just $5 for most events for new, unrated players, and $5 for any event for Junior (high school or younger) players.

The tournament will be held at the Knights of Columbus building in Rutland at 21 Merchants Row) where the GMTTC plays on Wednesday evenings, year-around.

Member Ron Lewis invited all those interested in our tournament to enter by going to our club’s web site, http://gmttc.com/Home.html, where you will find the tournament application.

“Print it out and send it in, so that we receive it by the Wednesday prior to tournament day,” Lewis said. “We welcome members and friends of the New England table tennis community and to those players new to the tournament scene, to come join us in a day of competition and fun.”