Kroes-control

PLATTSBURGH — Lake Placid’s Bjorn Kroes recorded a birdie on the opening hole, taking a lead he would never give back in the Section VII individual golf championship May 26.

Kroes shot a 3-over par 75 on day two of the championships to finish the two-day event with a total score of 1-under par 143 after an opening round 68.

“I just had to focus on playing with confidence and have some fun with this round,” Kroes said. “If I had a bad shot, I had to move on and draw on past experience.”

Kroes, who was the runner-up to Moriah’s Joey Stahl in a playoff last year, won by 13 strokes over teammate Drew Maiorca, who shot a 156 overall.

“After last year, I wanted to come back and play well at this event,” Kroes said. “This was a release for me and a validation of the hard work that I have put into my game.”

Kroes played both rounds in the same foursome, joined by third place finisher Stahl (157), eighth place finisher Gavin Plympton of Peru (174) and ninth place finisher Paul Fine-Lease of Willsboro (175).

“Playing with Joey is always a pleasure,” Kroes said. “To play with the same group both days, you can reflect on what happened on day one and draw off each other.”

All four members of the group made the Section VII team which will compete at the NYSPHSAA state tournament June 3-5, along with Maiorca, Kyle Wilson of Moriah (160), Ryan Kane of Lake Placid (163), Tanner Courcelle of Saranac Lake (170) and Evan Dyke of Beekmantown (173).

Beekmantown’s Alex Farqui finished as the alternate in 10th place with a 177, while Lake Placid teammates Lars Kroes and Sean Moore finished two shots off the pace at 179.

The state championships will be held at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Course at Cornell University in Ithaca, a challenging course that Bjorn Kroes in looking forward to.

“I am very excited to go back to Cornell and take on that course,” he said. “I like the course a lot because it is a challenging course. It’s my last time to go out there, so I am definitely going to leave my best game out there.”

On day 1, Kroes wowed the fans and golfers at the Barracks in Plattsburgh with a 4-under 68, while Drew Maiorca fired a 1-over 73 to leads the Lake Placid Blue Bombers to the Section VII championship on the first day of play May 25.

Kroes and Maiorca led the field into the second day, when the state team will be chosen based on performance of the top nine golfers and a 10th alternate.

“I had not been making too many putts but I had been playing well through the season,” Kroes said. “Once I saw my first long putt go in, I found some confidence.”

Kroes played the 8th through 12th holes at 6-under par, including an eagle on the 10th.

“It’s like something you hear about happening on the PGA Tour, not a high school sectional,” coach John Glinski said. “The fact that he finished even par after that is another amazing part of his round.”

Kroes had birdies on 1, 8, 9, 11 and 12 with the eagle on 10.

“There are a lot of golf fans in Lake Placid, and it is awesome we can bring this championship home for our school,” Kroes said. “Drew has played well all year and everyone has been solid.”