Lady ‘Jacks earn gold at Lake Placid shootout

Roslyn McClatchie had 13 points for the Saranac Lake Red Storm in their Bronze Medal game win over Lake Placid Dec. 30. Here she is seen driving against Schroon Lake.

LAKE PLACID — The Tupper Lake girl’s varsity basketball team stepped up on the defensive side of the ball to earn the gold medal at the Great Adirondack Shootout/Coaches v. Cancer Tournament over the holiday break at Lake Placid High School.

The Lumberjacks capped the two-day event with a 33-20 win over Schroon Lake Dec. 30.

Katie Zurek led the Lumberjacks with 17 points in the game, while Suave scored 7, Connor 4, Delair 2, Martin 2 and Landry 1.

Alora Bearor led the Wildcats with 10 points, as Corrine Pelkey scored 5, Emily Maisonville 3 and Malena Gereau 2.

It was another strong defensive performance for the Lumberjacks against Lake Placid, as they scored a 21-16 win in the opening round as Zurek led the team with 10 points. O’Connor added 8 points, with Goff scoring 2 and Martin 1.

For the Blue Bombers, Lindsey Rath scored 6 points, while Camille Craig had 4 and Kaleigh McKillip 2.

The Wildcats made the Gold Medal game in perhaps the game of the tournament, scoring a one-point, 37-36, win over Saranac Lake Dec. 29.

The Wildcats held control of the game throughout the first three quarters, taking a 35-25 lead into the final quarter.

However, the Red Storm went on an 11-1 run in the fourth quarter to tie the game.

In the final minute, Corrine Pelkey connected on her 15th point of the game from the free throw line, giving the Wildcats the one point they would need to win.

Emily Maisonville added 8 points in the win, while Alora Bearor had 6 points, Malena Gereau 5, Sienna Secor 2 and Aysen Bruce 1.

Cowen and Buckley each scored 10 points for the Red Storm in the loss, while McClatchie had 7, Boon 6, Merrill 3 and Hunt 1.

In the bronze medal game, the Lady Red Storm jumped out to a 15-5 halftime lead as they defeated the host Blue Bombers, 31-9.

Roslyn McClatchie had 13 points to lead the Red Storm to the bronze, while Andrea Boon scored 6, Katie Hunt 6, Eliza Cowen 4, Kayleigh Merrill 1 and Jayda Buckley 1.

Camille Craig and Isabella Reid each scored 3 points for the Bombers, while Kaliegh McKillip had 2 and Graci Daby 1.